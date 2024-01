Charge

1) Alter, Destroy, Or Steal Evidence Of Criminal Conduct (F), 2) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 3) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), 4) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), 5) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 6) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 7) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 8) Fictitious/Expired Registration Plate (M), 9) Dr/Allow Reg Plate Not Display (M), 10) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M), 11) Expired Registration Card/Tag (M), 12) Expired Inspection (M), 13) No Liability Insurance (M), And 14) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),