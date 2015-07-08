Below are the Union County arrests for 01-08-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Weathers, Luther Joseph
|Arrest Date
|01/08/2024
|Court Case
|202400019
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Weathers, Luther Joseph (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 1000-BLK Healing Way, Stallings, NC, on 1/8/2024 09:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Larson, D
|Name
|Griffin, Jessica Renee
|Arrest Date
|01/08/2024
|Court Case
|202400173
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), 3) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M), And 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Griffin, Jessica Renee (W /F/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), 3) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), and 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 2000-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/8/2024 09:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Massey, James Fitzgerald
|Arrest Date
|01/08/2024
|Court Case
|202400173
|Charge
|Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Massey, James Fitzgerald (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 2000-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/8/2024 09:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Threatt, Isaiah Giovanni
|Arrest Date
|01/08/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Probation Violation (M), 2) Probation Violation (F), 3) Probation Violation (F), 4) Probation Violation (F), 5) Probation Violation (F), And 6) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Threatt, Isaiah Giovanni (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (M), 2) Probation Violation (F), 3) Probation Violation (F), 4) Probation Violation (F), 5) Probation Violation (F), and 6) Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/8/2024 12:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Gaughran, K E
|Name
|Allen, Rosalind Ann
|Arrest Date
|01/08/2024
|Court Case
|202400176
|Charge
|Larceny By Employees (F),
|Description
|Allen, Rosalind Ann (B /F/57) Arrest on chrg of Larceny By Employees (F), at 1200-BLK E Sunset Dr Apt 23, Monroe, NC, on 1/8/2024 13:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Caskey, P D
|Name
|Coppedge, Jatheria Domonte
|Arrest Date
|01/08/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation(3 Day Quick Dip), M (M),
|Description
|Coppedge, Jatheria Domonte (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation(3 Day Quick Dip), M (M), at 2600-BLK Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 1/8/2024 15:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Gaughran, K E