Below are the Union County arrests for 01-08-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Weathers, Luther Joseph
Arrest Date 01/08/2024
Court Case 202400019
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Weathers, Luther Joseph (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 1000-BLK Healing Way, Stallings, NC, on 1/8/2024 09:01.
Arresting Officer Larson, D

Name Griffin, Jessica Renee
Arrest Date 01/08/2024
Court Case 202400173
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), 3) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M), And 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Griffin, Jessica Renee (W /F/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), 3) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), and 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 2000-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/8/2024 09:03.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Massey, James Fitzgerald
Arrest Date 01/08/2024
Court Case 202400173
Charge Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
Description Massey, James Fitzgerald (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 2000-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/8/2024 09:30.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Threatt, Isaiah Giovanni
Arrest Date 01/08/2024
Court Case
Charge 1) Probation Violation (M), 2) Probation Violation (F), 3) Probation Violation (F), 4) Probation Violation (F), 5) Probation Violation (F), And 6) Probation Violation (F),
Description Threatt, Isaiah Giovanni (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (M), 2) Probation Violation (F), 3) Probation Violation (F), 4) Probation Violation (F), 5) Probation Violation (F), and 6) Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/8/2024 12:15.
Arresting Officer Gaughran, K E

Name Allen, Rosalind Ann
Arrest Date 01/08/2024
Court Case 202400176
Charge Larceny By Employees (F),
Description Allen, Rosalind Ann (B /F/57) Arrest on chrg of Larceny By Employees (F), at 1200-BLK E Sunset Dr Apt 23, Monroe, NC, on 1/8/2024 13:01.
Arresting Officer Caskey, P D

Name Coppedge, Jatheria Domonte
Arrest Date 01/08/2024
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation(3 Day Quick Dip), M (M),
Description Coppedge, Jatheria Domonte (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation(3 Day Quick Dip), M (M), at 2600-BLK Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 1/8/2024 15:00.
Arresting Officer Gaughran, K E