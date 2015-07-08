Below are the Union County arrests for 01-09-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Graham, Demetrius Elijah S
Arrest Date 01/09/2024
Court Case 202400205
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Child Abuse – Misd (M),
Description Graham, Demetrius Elijah S (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Child Abuse – Misd (M), at 400-BLK English St, Monroe, NC, on 1/9/2024 16:30.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Lee, Toquar Montreaz
Arrest Date 01/09/2024
Court Case
Charge Parole Violation (F),
Description Lee, Toquar Montreaz (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (F), [Missing Address], on 1/9/2024 17:15.
Arresting Officer Hill, B A

Name Santiago, Mireya Sanchez
Arrest Date 01/09/2024
Court Case 202400198
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Santiago, Mireya Sanchez (W /F/55) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 600-BLK Maurice Street, Monroe, NC, on 1/9/2024 17:46.
Arresting Officer Malone, B F

Name Shockley, Christopher Jewell
Arrest Date 01/09/2024
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Shockley, Christopher Jewell (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 8200-BLK Waxhaw Highway, Waxhaw, NC, on 1/9/2024 18:22.
Arresting Officer Reece, M G

Name Berry, Elias Roy
Arrest Date 01/09/2024
Court Case
Charge Parole Violation, F (F),
Description Berry, Elias Roy (I /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation, F (F), at 4400-BLK Pageland Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 1/9/2024 18:35.
Arresting Officer Hill, B A

Name Hammonds, Dazhoun Leeverett
Arrest Date 01/09/2024
Court Case 202400210
Charge 1) Communicating Threats (M) And 2) Injury To Real Property (M),
Description Hammonds, Dazhoun Leeverett (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M) and 2) Injury To Real Property (M), at 500-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/9/2024 20:32.
Arresting Officer Mason, R