Below are the Union County arrests for 01-09-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Graham, Demetrius Elijah S
|Arrest Date
|01/09/2024
|Court Case
|202400205
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Child Abuse – Misd (M),
|Description
|Graham, Demetrius Elijah S (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Child Abuse – Misd (M), at 400-BLK English St, Monroe, NC, on 1/9/2024 16:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Lee, Toquar Montreaz
|Arrest Date
|01/09/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Parole Violation (F),
|Description
|Lee, Toquar Montreaz (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (F), [Missing Address], on 1/9/2024 17:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Hill, B A
|Name
|Santiago, Mireya Sanchez
|Arrest Date
|01/09/2024
|Court Case
|202400198
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Santiago, Mireya Sanchez (W /F/55) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 600-BLK Maurice Street, Monroe, NC, on 1/9/2024 17:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Malone, B F
|Name
|Shockley, Christopher Jewell
|Arrest Date
|01/09/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Shockley, Christopher Jewell (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 8200-BLK Waxhaw Highway, Waxhaw, NC, on 1/9/2024 18:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Reece, M G
|Name
|Berry, Elias Roy
|Arrest Date
|01/09/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Parole Violation, F (F),
|Description
|Berry, Elias Roy (I /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation, F (F), at 4400-BLK Pageland Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 1/9/2024 18:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Hill, B A
|Name
|Hammonds, Dazhoun Leeverett
|Arrest Date
|01/09/2024
|Court Case
|202400210
|Charge
|1) Communicating Threats (M) And 2) Injury To Real Property (M),
|Description
|Hammonds, Dazhoun Leeverett (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M) and 2) Injury To Real Property (M), at 500-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/9/2024 20:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, R