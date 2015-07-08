Below are the Union County arrests for 01-10-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Cisneros, Raul
|Arrest Date
|01/10/2024
|Court Case
|202400218
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Cisneros, Raul (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 100-BLK Meadow St, Monroe, NC, on 1/10/2024 12:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Nance, K L
|Name
|Quicktrip VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise
|Arrest Date
|01-10-2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Quicktrip VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (C), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 00:22, 1/10/2024. Reported: 00:22, 1/10/2024.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, T C
|Name
|Dixon, Vicky Lynn
|Arrest Date
|01/10/2024
|Court Case
|202400221
|Charge
|Animal Nuisance (M),
|Description
|Dixon, Vicky Lynn (W /F/48) Arrest on chrg of Animal Nuisance (M), at 1900-BLK Pleasant Knoll Ln, Monroe, NC, on 1/10/2024 14:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A
|Name
|Barrino, Joe Louis
|Arrest Date
|01-10-2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Barrino, Joe Louis (B /M/62) VICTIM of Larceny-felony (C), at 1700-BLK Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, between 09:17, 12/24/2023 and 09:17, 1/8/2024. Reported: 09:17, 1/10/2024.
|Arresting Officer
|Craig, A L
|Name
|Stewart, Johnathon Rayvon
|Arrest Date
|01/10/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd (Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz) (M),
|Description
|Stewart, Johnathon Rayvon (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd (possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz) (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 1/10/2024 14:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubanks, C A
|Name
|Stewart, Johnathon Rayvon
|Arrest Date
|01/10/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Poss Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz) (M),
|Description
|Stewart, Johnathon Rayvon (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (poss Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz) (M), at 400-BLK North Main Street, Monroe, NC, on 1/10/2024 14:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubanks, C A