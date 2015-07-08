Below are the Union County arrests for 01-10-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Cisneros, Raul
Arrest Date 01/10/2024
Court Case 202400218
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Cisneros, Raul (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 100-BLK Meadow St, Monroe, NC, on 1/10/2024 12:22.
Arresting Officer Nance, K L

Name Quicktrip VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise
Arrest Date 01-10-2024
Court Case
Charge
Description Quicktrip VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (C), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 00:22, 1/10/2024. Reported: 00:22, 1/10/2024.
Arresting Officer Furr, T C

Name Dixon, Vicky Lynn
Arrest Date 01/10/2024
Court Case 202400221
Charge Animal Nuisance (M),
Description Dixon, Vicky Lynn (W /F/48) Arrest on chrg of Animal Nuisance (M), at 1900-BLK Pleasant Knoll Ln, Monroe, NC, on 1/10/2024 14:03.
Arresting Officer Mcsheehan, C A

Name Barrino, Joe Louis
Arrest Date 01-10-2024
Court Case
Charge
Description Barrino, Joe Louis (B /M/62) VICTIM of Larceny-felony (C), at 1700-BLK Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, between 09:17, 12/24/2023 and 09:17, 1/8/2024. Reported: 09:17, 1/10/2024.
Arresting Officer Craig, A L

Name Stewart, Johnathon Rayvon
Arrest Date 01/10/2024
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd (Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz) (M),
Description Stewart, Johnathon Rayvon (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd (possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz) (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 1/10/2024 14:30.
Arresting Officer Eubanks, C A

Name Stewart, Johnathon Rayvon
Arrest Date 01/10/2024
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Poss Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz) (M),
Description Stewart, Johnathon Rayvon (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (poss Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz) (M), at 400-BLK North Main Street, Monroe, NC, on 1/10/2024 14:35.
Arresting Officer Eubanks, C A