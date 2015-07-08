Below are the Union County arrests for 01-11-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Hood, Jeffrey Leon
|Arrest Date
|01/11/2024
|Court Case
|202400264
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Fictitious/Expired Registration Plate (M), And 3) Drive Left Of Center (M),
|Description
|Hood, Jeffrey Leon (B /M/50) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Fictitious/expired Registration Plate (M), and 3) Drive Left Of Center (M), at 500-BLK N Secrest Av, Monroe, NC, on 1/11/2024 00:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Lindquist, H M
|Name
|Coppedge, Jatheria Domonte
|Arrest Date
|01/11/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Coppedge, Jatheria Domonte (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/11/2024 16:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Little, Joseph Waylon
|Arrest Date
|01/11/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Little, Joseph Waylon (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 1/11/2024 00:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Lasala, N J
|Name
|Secundino, Claudia Hernandez
|Arrest Date
|01/11/2024
|Court Case
|202400256
|Charge
|Animal Nuisance (M),
|Description
|Secundino, Claudia Hernandez (W /F/40) Arrest on chrg of Animal Nuisance (M), at 900-BLK Cherry St, Monroe, NC, on 1/11/2024 16:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A
|Name
|Carlton, Andrew Ray
|Arrest Date
|01/11/2024
|Court Case
|202400242
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Carlton, Andrew Ray (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1800-BLK Morgan Mill Rd, Charlotte, NC, on 1/11/2024 01:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Lange, D
|Name
|Mullis, Anthony Neil
|Arrest Date
|01/11/2024
|Court Case
|202400296
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Mullis, Anthony Neil (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 400-BLK Joe Collins Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/11/2024 22:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Beach, D T