Below are the Union County arrests for 01-11-2024.

Name Hood, Jeffrey Leon
Arrest Date 01/11/2024
Court Case 202400264
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Fictitious/Expired Registration Plate (M), And 3) Drive Left Of Center (M),
Description Hood, Jeffrey Leon (B /M/50) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Fictitious/expired Registration Plate (M), and 3) Drive Left Of Center (M), at 500-BLK N Secrest Av, Monroe, NC, on 1/11/2024 00:21.
Arresting Officer Lindquist, H M

Name Coppedge, Jatheria Domonte
Arrest Date 01/11/2024
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Coppedge, Jatheria Domonte (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/11/2024 16:07.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Little, Joseph Waylon
Arrest Date 01/11/2024
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Little, Joseph Waylon (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 1/11/2024 00:55.
Arresting Officer Lasala, N J

Name Secundino, Claudia Hernandez
Arrest Date 01/11/2024
Court Case 202400256
Charge Animal Nuisance (M),
Description Secundino, Claudia Hernandez (W /F/40) Arrest on chrg of Animal Nuisance (M), at 900-BLK Cherry St, Monroe, NC, on 1/11/2024 16:54.
Arresting Officer Mcsheehan, C A

Name Carlton, Andrew Ray
Arrest Date 01/11/2024
Court Case 202400242
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Carlton, Andrew Ray (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1800-BLK Morgan Mill Rd, Charlotte, NC, on 1/11/2024 01:05.
Arresting Officer Lange, D

Name Mullis, Anthony Neil
Arrest Date 01/11/2024
Court Case 202400296
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Mullis, Anthony Neil (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 400-BLK Joe Collins Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/11/2024 22:33.
Arresting Officer Beach, D T