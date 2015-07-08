Below are the Union County arrests for 01-12-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Sweeney, Justin
|Arrest Date
|01/12/2024
|Court Case
|202400300
|Charge
|Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Sweeney, Justin (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 9800-BLK Olive Branch Rd, Marshville, FL, on 1/12/2024 01:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Funderburk, J T
|Name
|Lowery, James Ernest
|Arrest Date
|01/12/2024
|Court Case
|202400279
|Charge
|1) Child Abuse – Misd (M) And 2) Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Lowery, James Ernest (I /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M) and 2) Driving While Impaired (M), at 800-BLK E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 1/12/2024 17:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C
|Name
|Chavarry, Helicia
|Arrest Date
|01/12/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Awdw W/ Knife, M (M),
|Description
|Chavarry, Helicia (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Awdw W/ Knife, M (M), at 9800-BLK Olive Branch Rd, Marshville, NC, on 1/12/2024 01:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Funderburk, J T
|Name
|Freeman, Samuel Reece
|Arrest Date
|01/12/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Death By Vehicle (F) (F), 2) Expired Registration Card/Tag (M), 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 4) Expired Inspection (M), And 5) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
|Description
|Freeman, Samuel Reece (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Death By Vehicle (f) (F), 2) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 4) Expired Inspection (M), and 5) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), [Missing Address], on 1/12/2024 17:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Hill, B A
|Name
|Olvera-pacheco, Alvaro
|Arrest Date
|01/12/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (F),
|Description
|Olvera-pacheco, Alvaro (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Govt Officer/employee (F), at 300-BLK Hopkins Rd, Charlotte, NC, on 1/12/2024 02:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Bailey, R K
|Name
|Olds, Steven Jarrod
|Arrest Date
|01/12/2024
|Court Case
|202400283
|Charge
|Assault Inflicting Injury(M) (M),
|Description
|Olds, Steven Jarrod (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Assault Inflicting Injury(m) (M), at 2300-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/12/2024 19:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J