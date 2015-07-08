Below are the Union County arrests for 01-13-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Meadows, John Ellis
|Arrest Date
|01/13/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Habitual Misd Assault (F),
|Description
|Meadows, John Ellis (W /M/53) Arrest on chrg of Habitual Misd Assault (F), at 5600-BLK Waxhaw Hwy, Mineral Springs, NC, on 1/13/2024 13:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Stephens, G R
|Name
|Buchanon, Jimmy
|Arrest Date
|01/13/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fugitive (F),
|Description
|Buchanon, Jimmy (B /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 1/13/2024 15:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Knight, J J
|Name
|Horton, Justin Obrian
|Arrest Date
|01/13/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M),
|Description
|Horton, Justin Obrian (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), at 1300-BLK Doctor Blair Rd, Marshville, NC, on 1/13/2024 16:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Knight, J J
|Name
|Meza, Yessica V
|Arrest Date
|01/13/2024
|Court Case
|202400306
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Meza, Yessica V (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 200-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/13/2024 19:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Meza, Yessica V
|Arrest Date
|01/13/2024
|Court Case
|202400305
|Charge
|Possess Cocaine Fel (F),
|Description
|Meza, Yessica V (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Possess Cocaine Fel (F), at 200-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/13/2024 19:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Gatluak, Tur Simon
|Arrest Date
|01/13/2024
|Court Case
|202400310
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Gatluak, Tur Simon (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 2000-BLK Hasty St, Monroe, NC, on 1/13/2024 22:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A