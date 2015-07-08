Below are the Union County arrests for 01-14-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Eady, Decarlo
Arrest Date 01/14/2024
Court Case 202400351
Charge Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Eady, Decarlo (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 100-BLK Briana Marie Way, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/14/2024 13:28.
Arresting Officer Mcclain, J S

Name Mcphaul, Willie
Arrest Date 01/14/2024
Court Case
Charge Harassing Phone Call (M),
Description Mcphaul, Willie (B /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Harassing Phone Call (M), at 3800-BLK Matthews Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/14/2024 14:46.
Arresting Officer Venegas, J

Name Capulin-orteja, Jorge Luis
Arrest Date 01/14/2024
Court Case 202400326
Charge Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Capulin-orteja, Jorge Luis (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 1800-BLK Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 1/14/2024 20:05.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J

Name Alexander, Andrea Michelle
Arrest Date 01/14/2024
Court Case 202400045
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Alexander, Andrea Michelle (W /F/42) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 5000-BLK Stonehill Ln, Stallings, NC, on 1/14/2024 21:57.
Arresting Officer Moore, B R

Name Strouse, Elijah Ryan
Arrest Date 01/14/2024
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Speeding (M),
Description Strouse, Elijah Ryan (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Speeding (M), at E Hwy 74/ Chaney St, Wingate, NC, on 1/14/2024 00:01.
Arresting Officer Rushing, D L

Name Williams, Sean Tinella
Arrest Date 01/14/2024
Court Case 202400311
Charge Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Williams, Sean Tinella (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/14/2024 00:54.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J