Below are the Union County arrests for 01-14-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Eady, Decarlo
|Arrest Date
|01/14/2024
|Court Case
|202400351
|Charge
|Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Eady, Decarlo (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 100-BLK Briana Marie Way, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/14/2024 13:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcclain, J S
|Name
|Mcphaul, Willie
|Arrest Date
|01/14/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Harassing Phone Call (M),
|Description
|Mcphaul, Willie (B /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Harassing Phone Call (M), at 3800-BLK Matthews Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/14/2024 14:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Venegas, J
|Name
|Capulin-orteja, Jorge Luis
|Arrest Date
|01/14/2024
|Court Case
|202400326
|Charge
|Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Capulin-orteja, Jorge Luis (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 1800-BLK Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 1/14/2024 20:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|Alexander, Andrea Michelle
|Arrest Date
|01/14/2024
|Court Case
|202400045
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Alexander, Andrea Michelle (W /F/42) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 5000-BLK Stonehill Ln, Stallings, NC, on 1/14/2024 21:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, B R
|Name
|Strouse, Elijah Ryan
|Arrest Date
|01/14/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Speeding (M),
|Description
|Strouse, Elijah Ryan (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Speeding (M), at E Hwy 74/ Chaney St, Wingate, NC, on 1/14/2024 00:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L
|Name
|Williams, Sean Tinella
|Arrest Date
|01/14/2024
|Court Case
|202400311
|Charge
|Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Williams, Sean Tinella (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/14/2024 00:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J