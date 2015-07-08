Below are the Union County arrests for 01-15-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Privette, Cynthia Ann
Arrest Date 01/15/2024
Court Case 202400330
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Privette, Cynthia Ann (W /F/41) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 300-BLK Monticello Dr, Monroe, NC, on 1/15/2024 11:29.
Arresting Officer Craig, A L

Name Ross, Jay Preston
Arrest Date 01/15/2024
Court Case
Charge Stalking (M),
Description Ross, Jay Preston (W /M/61) Arrest on chrg of Stalking (M), at 1000-BLK Kite Ct, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 1/15/2024 15:21.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Ross, Deborah G
Arrest Date 01/15/2024
Court Case
Charge Stalking (M),
Description Ross, Deborah G (W /F/61) Arrest on chrg of Stalking (M), at 1000-BLK Kite Ct, Matthews, NC, on 1/15/2024 15:23.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Bennett, Travis Lomondo
Arrest Date 01/15/2024
Court Case
Charge 1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Bennett, Travis Lomondo (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 22300-BLK Mcgrits Bridge Rd, Laurinburg, NC, on 1/15/2024 15:30.
Arresting Officer  

Name Gary, Nathaniel Rashun
Arrest Date 01/15/2024
Court Case
Charge 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 4) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 5) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 6) Identity Theft (F), 7) Financial Card Fraud (M), 8) Financial Card Fraud (M), 9) Identity Theft (F), 10) Financial Card Theft (F), 11) Financial Card Theft (F), 12) Financial Card Theft (F), 13) Financial Card Theft (F), And 14) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
Description Gary, Nathaniel Rashun (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 4) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 5) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 6) Identity Theft (F), 7) Financial Card Fraud (M), 8) Financial Card Fraud (M), 9) Identity Theft (F), 10) Financial Card Theft (F), 11) Financial Card Theft (F), 12) Financial Card Theft (F), 13) Financial Card Theft (F), and 14) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/15/2024 17:10.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Alston, Brandon Lamar
Arrest Date 01/15/2024
Court Case 202400380
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Carried Handgun In After Prohibited Or Consuming (M), And 3) Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Alston, Brandon Lamar (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Carried Handgun In After Prohibited Or Consuming (M), and 3) Driving While Impaired (M), at 13800-BLK E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/15/2024 18:00.
Arresting Officer Kennedy, M L