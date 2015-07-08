Charge

1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 4) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 5) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 6) Identity Theft (F), 7) Financial Card Fraud (M), 8) Financial Card Fraud (M), 9) Identity Theft (F), 10) Financial Card Theft (F), 11) Financial Card Theft (F), 12) Financial Card Theft (F), 13) Financial Card Theft (F), And 14) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),