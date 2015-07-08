Below are the Union County arrests for 01-15-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Privette, Cynthia Ann
|Arrest Date
|01/15/2024
|Court Case
|202400330
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Privette, Cynthia Ann (W /F/41) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 300-BLK Monticello Dr, Monroe, NC, on 1/15/2024 11:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Craig, A L
|Name
|Ross, Jay Preston
|Arrest Date
|01/15/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Stalking (M),
|Description
|Ross, Jay Preston (W /M/61) Arrest on chrg of Stalking (M), at 1000-BLK Kite Ct, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 1/15/2024 15:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Ross, Deborah G
|Arrest Date
|01/15/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Stalking (M),
|Description
|Ross, Deborah G (W /F/61) Arrest on chrg of Stalking (M), at 1000-BLK Kite Ct, Matthews, NC, on 1/15/2024 15:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Bennett, Travis Lomondo
|Arrest Date
|01/15/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Bennett, Travis Lomondo (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 22300-BLK Mcgrits Bridge Rd, Laurinburg, NC, on 1/15/2024 15:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Name
|Gary, Nathaniel Rashun
|Arrest Date
|01/15/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 4) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 5) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 6) Identity Theft (F), 7) Financial Card Fraud (M), 8) Financial Card Fraud (M), 9) Identity Theft (F), 10) Financial Card Theft (F), 11) Financial Card Theft (F), 12) Financial Card Theft (F), 13) Financial Card Theft (F), And 14) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
|Description
|Gary, Nathaniel Rashun (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 4) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 5) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 6) Identity Theft (F), 7) Financial Card Fraud (M), 8) Financial Card Fraud (M), 9) Identity Theft (F), 10) Financial Card Theft (F), 11) Financial Card Theft (F), 12) Financial Card Theft (F), 13) Financial Card Theft (F), and 14) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/15/2024 17:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Alston, Brandon Lamar
|Arrest Date
|01/15/2024
|Court Case
|202400380
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Carried Handgun In After Prohibited Or Consuming (M), And 3) Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Alston, Brandon Lamar (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Carried Handgun In After Prohibited Or Consuming (M), and 3) Driving While Impaired (M), at 13800-BLK E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/15/2024 18:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Kennedy, M L