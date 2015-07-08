Below are the Union County arrests for 01-16-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Tillman, Donavan Jaqavis Z
|Arrest Date
|01/16/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
|Description
|Tillman, Donavan Jaqavis Z (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 1300-BLK N Green St Apt 3g, Wadesboro, NC, on 1/16/2024 07:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Funderburk, J T
|Name
|Ajiataz, Maria Candelaria
|Arrest Date
|01/16/2024
|Court Case
|202400349
|Charge
|Animal Nuisance (M),
|Description
|Ajiataz, Maria Candelaria (W /F/44) Arrest on chrg of Animal Nuisance (M), at 3100-BLK Queensdale Dr, Monroe, NC, on 1/16/2024 07:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A
|Name
|Alford, Deawon Fredrick
|Arrest Date
|01/16/2024
|Court Case
|202400053
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Ccw (M),
|Description
|Alford, Deawon Fredrick (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Ccw (M), at 100-BLK 74, Stallings, NC, on 1/16/2024 08:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Jenkins, C N
|Name
|Fields, Eric Jermaine
|Arrest Date
|01/16/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), And 3) Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Fields, Eric Jermaine (B /M/49) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), and 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 1/16/2024 10:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Reed, T C
|Name
|Restricted Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd
|Arrest Date
|01-16-2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Restricted Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), 3) Open Container (M), 4) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), and 5) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at [Address], on 1/16/2024 12:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, L M
|Name
|Ott, Matthew Wayne
|Arrest Date
|01/16/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ, M (M),
|Description
|Ott, Matthew Wayne (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Writ, M (M), at 300-BLK Mcneil St, Carthage, NC, on 1/16/2024 15:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Hudson, T E