Below are the Union County arrests for 01-16-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Tillman, Donavan Jaqavis Z
Arrest Date 01/16/2024
Court Case
Charge Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
Description Tillman, Donavan Jaqavis Z (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 1300-BLK N Green St Apt 3g, Wadesboro, NC, on 1/16/2024 07:28.
Arresting Officer Funderburk, J T

Name Ajiataz, Maria Candelaria
Arrest Date 01/16/2024
Court Case 202400349
Charge Animal Nuisance (M),
Description Ajiataz, Maria Candelaria (W /F/44) Arrest on chrg of Animal Nuisance (M), at 3100-BLK Queensdale Dr, Monroe, NC, on 1/16/2024 07:37.
Arresting Officer Mcsheehan, C A

Name Alford, Deawon Fredrick
Arrest Date 01/16/2024
Court Case 202400053
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Ccw (M),
Description Alford, Deawon Fredrick (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Ccw (M), at 100-BLK 74, Stallings, NC, on 1/16/2024 08:05.
Arresting Officer Jenkins, C N

Name Fields, Eric Jermaine
Arrest Date 01/16/2024
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), And 3) Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Fields, Eric Jermaine (B /M/49) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), and 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 1/16/2024 10:45.
Arresting Officer Reed, T C

Name Restricted Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd
Arrest Date 01-16-2024
Court Case
Charge
Description Restricted Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), 3) Open Container (M), 4) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), and 5) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at [Address], on 1/16/2024 12:22.
Arresting Officer Furr, L M

Name Ott, Matthew Wayne
Arrest Date 01/16/2024
Court Case
Charge Writ, M (M),
Description Ott, Matthew Wayne (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Writ, M (M), at 300-BLK Mcneil St, Carthage, NC, on 1/16/2024 15:00.
Arresting Officer Hudson, T E