Description

Albright, William Louis (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-felony (F), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 3) Possess Stolen Goods/prop (M), and 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 700-BLK East Fourth Street, Charlotte, NC, on 1/17/2024 15:00.