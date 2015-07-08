Below are the Union County arrests for 01-17-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Griffin, Brian Lee
Arrest Date 01/17/2024
Court Case 202400377
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Griffin, Brian Lee (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 100-BLK W Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 1/17/2024 12:23.
Arresting Officer Donnelly, C

Name Gingham, Daejhun
Arrest Date 01/17/2024
Court Case 202400433
Charge 1) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), 2) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), And 3) Ccw (M),
Description Gingham, Daejhun (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), 2) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), and 3) Ccw (M), at 4500-BLK Cooporate Center Dr, Monroe, NC, on 1/17/2024 14:41.
Arresting Officer Mills, T R

Name Salmond, Samara Autumn
Arrest Date 01/17/2024
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Salmond, Samara Autumn (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 300-BLK E Windsor St, Monroe, NC, on 1/17/2024 15:00.
Arresting Officer Knight, J J

Name Albright, William Louis
Arrest Date 01/17/2024
Court Case
Charge 1) Larceny-Felony (F), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 3) Possess Stolen Goods/Prop (M), And 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Albright, William Louis (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-felony (F), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 3) Possess Stolen Goods/prop (M), and 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 700-BLK East Fourth Street, Charlotte, NC, on 1/17/2024 15:00.
Arresting Officer Jarosz, J A

Name Williams, James Edward
Arrest Date 01/17/2024
Court Case
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Williams, James Edward (B /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 700-BLK East Fourth Street, Charlotte, NC, on 1/17/2024 16:41.
Arresting Officer Workman, J I

Name Hardy, Joshua Everette
Arrest Date 01/17/2024
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Hardy, Joshua Everette (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 700-BLK East Fourth Street, Charlotte, NC, on 1/17/2024 16:51.
Arresting Officer Jarosz, J A