Below are the Union County arrests for 01-17-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Griffin, Brian Lee
|Arrest Date
|01/17/2024
|Court Case
|202400377
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Griffin, Brian Lee (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 100-BLK W Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 1/17/2024 12:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Donnelly, C
|Name
|Gingham, Daejhun
|Arrest Date
|01/17/2024
|Court Case
|202400433
|Charge
|1) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), 2) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), And 3) Ccw (M),
|Description
|Gingham, Daejhun (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), 2) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), and 3) Ccw (M), at 4500-BLK Cooporate Center Dr, Monroe, NC, on 1/17/2024 14:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, T R
|Name
|Salmond, Samara Autumn
|Arrest Date
|01/17/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Salmond, Samara Autumn (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 300-BLK E Windsor St, Monroe, NC, on 1/17/2024 15:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Knight, J J
|Name
|Albright, William Louis
|Arrest Date
|01/17/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Felony (F), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 3) Possess Stolen Goods/Prop (M), And 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Albright, William Louis (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-felony (F), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 3) Possess Stolen Goods/prop (M), and 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 700-BLK East Fourth Street, Charlotte, NC, on 1/17/2024 15:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Jarosz, J A
|Name
|Williams, James Edward
|Arrest Date
|01/17/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Williams, James Edward (B /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 700-BLK East Fourth Street, Charlotte, NC, on 1/17/2024 16:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Workman, J I
|Name
|Hardy, Joshua Everette
|Arrest Date
|01/17/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Hardy, Joshua Everette (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 700-BLK East Fourth Street, Charlotte, NC, on 1/17/2024 16:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Jarosz, J A