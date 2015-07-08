Below are the Union County arrests for 01-18-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Stierhoff, Sabine Elizabeth
|Arrest Date
|01/18/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny-Felony (F),
|Description
|Stierhoff, Sabine Elizabeth (B /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-felony (F), at 3600-BLK S Providence Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 1/18/2024 14:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, R G
|Name
|Nesbit, Randy Dillon R
|Arrest Date
|01/18/2024
|Court Case
|202400430
|Charge
|1) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Nesbit, Randy Dillon R (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/18/2024 15:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Knight, J J
|Name
|Parker, Christopher Larry
|Arrest Date
|01/18/2024
|Court Case
|202306779
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F) And 2) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
|Description
|Parker, Christopher Larry (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F) and 2) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 1/18/2024 17:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Hunter, Jackson Lee
|Arrest Date
|01/18/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Hunter, Jackson Lee (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 600-BLK E South Main St, Waxhaw, NC, on 1/18/2024 19:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Mccray, J
|Name
|Huntley, Stephen Carl
|Arrest Date
|01/18/2024
|Court Case
|202400408
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M),
|Description
|Huntley, Stephen Carl (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), at 1600-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/18/2024 20:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Parker, Christopher Larry
|Arrest Date
|01/18/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|True Bill Of Indictment – (Break/Enter Terrorize/Injure) (F),
|Description
|Parker, Christopher Larry (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of True Bill Of Indictment – (break/enter Terrorize/injure) (F), at 200-BLK Green Lane, Pageland, SC, on 1/18/2024 22:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcgriff, M D