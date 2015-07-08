Below are the Union County arrests for 01-19-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Ashby, Alison Aria
|Arrest Date
|01/19/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M),
|Description
|Ashby, Alison Aria (W /F/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M), at Waxhaw Indiantrail Rd, NC, on 1/19/2024 20:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, J M
|Name
|Simpson, Justin Tyler
|Arrest Date
|01/19/2024
|Court Case
|202400444
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Simpson, Justin Tyler (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/19/2024 22:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Lange, D
|Name
|Santillo, Eufracio Santillo
|Arrest Date
|01-19-2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Santillo, Eufracio Santillo (W /M/28) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 800-BLK E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, between 04:19, 1/19/2024 and 04:20, 1/19/2024. Reported: 04:20, 1/19/2024.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Lewis, Queenie Marie
|Arrest Date
|01/19/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny-Felony (F),
|Description
|Lewis, Queenie Marie (B /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-felony (F), at 100-BLK S Main St, Wingate, NC, on 1/19/2024 00:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Bolick, J
|Name
|Lewis, Queenie Marie
|Arrest Date
|01/19/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), And 4) No Operators License (M),
|Description
|Lewis, Queenie Marie (B /F/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), and 4) No Operators License (M), at 1400-BLK Rising Oak Dr Apt B, Charlotte, NC, on 1/19/2024 01:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Mangum, T J
|Name
|Moore, Bryce Marquel
|Arrest Date
|01/19/2024
|Court Case
|202400065
|Charge
|Ccw (M),
|Description
|Moore, Bryce Marquel (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Ccw (M), at 100-BLK Stallings Rd, Stallings, NC, on 1/19/2024 02:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Johnson, B G