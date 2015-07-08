Below are the Union County arrests for 01-20-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Guevara -alcantara, Ernesto
|Arrest Date
|01/20/2024
|Court Case
|202400057
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M), And 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
|Description
|Guevara -alcantara, Ernesto (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), and 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 500-BLK N Broome St, Waxhaw, NC, on 1/20/2024 02:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Jennings, K
|Name
|Williams, Steven Ryan
|Arrest Date
|01/20/2024
|Court Case
|202400457
|Charge
|1) Carrying Concealed Gun (M) And 2) Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Williams, Steven Ryan (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Carrying Concealed Gun (M) and 2) Driving While Impaired (M), at 2100-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/20/2024 20:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, R
|Name
|Manning, Charles Derrick
|Arrest Date
|01/20/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Manning, Charles Derrick (W /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Stallings Rd/timber Mill Dr, Stallings, on 1/20/2024 02:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, J V
|Name
|Hildreth, Joseph Eric
|Arrest Date
|01/20/2024
|Court Case
|202400523
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Hildreth, Joseph Eric (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1900-BLK Pageland Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 1/20/2024 21:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilkerson, A S
|Name
|Peralta, Paula Florencia
|Arrest Date
|01/20/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Felony Possession Sch Ii Cs (F) And 2) Surrender Of Surety (M),
|Description
|Peralta, Paula Florencia (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Felony Possession Sch Ii Cs (F) and 2) Surrender Of Surety (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/20/2024 03:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Fultz, A G
|Name
|Heath, Rasheen Shaquille
|Arrest Date
|01/20/2024
|Court Case
|202400458
|Charge
|Child Abuse – Felony (F),
|Description
|Heath, Rasheen Shaquille (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Child Abuse – Felony (F), at 1100-BLK Burke St, Monroe, NC, on 1/20/2024 22:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Lange, D