Below are the Union County arrests for 01-21-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Crowder, Keyonia Pateria
Arrest Date 01/21/2024
Court Case 202400475
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F) And 2) True Bill Of Indictment (F),
Description Crowder, Keyonia Pateria (B /F/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F) and 2) True Bill Of Indictment (F), at 500-BLK Hough St, Monroe, NC, on 1/21/2024 20:20.
Arresting Officer Eason, R

Name Joyner, Alvin William
Arrest Date 01/21/2024
Court Case
Charge Writ, M (M),
Description Joyner, Alvin William (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Writ, M (M), at Anson Correctional, Wadesboro, NC, on 1/21/2024 20:38.
Arresting Officer Fultz, A G

Name Watson, Sharese Jenisha
Arrest Date 01/21/2024
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Watson, Sharese Jenisha (B /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 5800-BLK W Marshville Blvd, Marshville, NC, on 1/21/2024 22:48.
Arresting Officer Gaston, J A

Name Deberry, Letha Mae
Arrest Date 01/21/2024
Court Case 202400529
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), And 3) Speeding (M),
Description Deberry, Letha Mae (B /F/55) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), and 3) Speeding (M), at 4200-BLK Old Charlotte Hwy/rogers Rd, Monroe, SC, on 1/21/2024 00:18.
Arresting Officer Mason, A M

Name Casiano-reza, Luis Angel
Arrest Date 01/21/2024
Court Case 202400465
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) No Operators License (M),
Description Casiano-reza, Luis Angel (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) No Operators License (M), at 500-BLK N Johnson St, Monroe, NC, on 1/21/2024 04:28.
Arresting Officer Gutierrez, A

Name Cureton, Leonard
Arrest Date 01/21/2024
Court Case 202400463
Charge Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Cureton, Leonard (B /M/62) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 300-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/21/2024 04:47.
Arresting Officer Lange, D