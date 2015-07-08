Below are the Union County arrests for 01-21-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Crowder, Keyonia Pateria
|Arrest Date
|01/21/2024
|Court Case
|202400475
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F) And 2) True Bill Of Indictment (F),
|Description
|Crowder, Keyonia Pateria (B /F/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F) and 2) True Bill Of Indictment (F), at 500-BLK Hough St, Monroe, NC, on 1/21/2024 20:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, R
|Name
|Joyner, Alvin William
|Arrest Date
|01/21/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ, M (M),
|Description
|Joyner, Alvin William (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Writ, M (M), at Anson Correctional, Wadesboro, NC, on 1/21/2024 20:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Fultz, A G
|Name
|Watson, Sharese Jenisha
|Arrest Date
|01/21/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Watson, Sharese Jenisha (B /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 5800-BLK W Marshville Blvd, Marshville, NC, on 1/21/2024 22:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Gaston, J A
|Name
|Deberry, Letha Mae
|Arrest Date
|01/21/2024
|Court Case
|202400529
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), And 3) Speeding (M),
|Description
|Deberry, Letha Mae (B /F/55) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), and 3) Speeding (M), at 4200-BLK Old Charlotte Hwy/rogers Rd, Monroe, SC, on 1/21/2024 00:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M
|Name
|Casiano-reza, Luis Angel
|Arrest Date
|01/21/2024
|Court Case
|202400465
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) No Operators License (M),
|Description
|Casiano-reza, Luis Angel (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) No Operators License (M), at 500-BLK N Johnson St, Monroe, NC, on 1/21/2024 04:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Gutierrez, A
|Name
|Cureton, Leonard
|Arrest Date
|01/21/2024
|Court Case
|202400463
|Charge
|Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Cureton, Leonard (B /M/62) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 300-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/21/2024 04:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Lange, D