Below are the Union County arrests for 01-22-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Hollifield, Joseph William
Arrest Date 01/22/2024
Court Case
Charge Show Cause (M),
Description Hollifield, Joseph William (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Show Cause (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 1/22/2024 10:37.
Arresting Officer Medlin, D D

Name Zwick, Robert Austin
Arrest Date 01/22/2024
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Zwick, Robert Austin (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 1/22/2024 11:14.
Arresting Officer Morelli, V P

Name Ferguson, Matthew Allen
Arrest Date 01/22/2024
Court Case 202400482
Charge 1) Assault Inflicting Injury(M) (M), 2) Child Abuse – Misd (M), And 3) Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Ferguson, Matthew Allen (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault Inflicting Injury(m) (M), 2) Child Abuse – Misd (M), and 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 3600-BLK N Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/22/2024 11:19.
Arresting Officer Rogers, B E

Name Cole, Jadis Deon`tae
Arrest Date 01/22/2024
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Cole, Jadis Deon`tae (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/22/2024 12:39.
Arresting Officer Workman, J I

Name Autry, Donoven
Arrest Date 01/22/2024
Court Case 202300484
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
Description Autry, Donoven (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 500-BLK E Hudson St, Monroe, NC, on 1/22/2024 14:11.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A

Name Barrino, Malik
Arrest Date 01/22/2024
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Barrino, Malik (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 1/22/2024 16:55.
Arresting Officer Hargette, A W