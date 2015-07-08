Below are the Union County arrests for 01-22-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Hollifield, Joseph William
|Arrest Date
|01/22/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Show Cause (M),
|Description
|Hollifield, Joseph William (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Show Cause (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 1/22/2024 10:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Medlin, D D
|Name
|Zwick, Robert Austin
|Arrest Date
|01/22/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Zwick, Robert Austin (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 1/22/2024 11:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Morelli, V P
|Name
|Ferguson, Matthew Allen
|Arrest Date
|01/22/2024
|Court Case
|202400482
|Charge
|1) Assault Inflicting Injury(M) (M), 2) Child Abuse – Misd (M), And 3) Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Ferguson, Matthew Allen (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault Inflicting Injury(m) (M), 2) Child Abuse – Misd (M), and 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 3600-BLK N Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/22/2024 11:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E
|Name
|Cole, Jadis Deon`tae
|Arrest Date
|01/22/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Cole, Jadis Deon`tae (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/22/2024 12:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Workman, J I
|Name
|Autry, Donoven
|Arrest Date
|01/22/2024
|Court Case
|202300484
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Autry, Donoven (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 500-BLK E Hudson St, Monroe, NC, on 1/22/2024 14:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Barrino, Malik
|Arrest Date
|01/22/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Barrino, Malik (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 1/22/2024 16:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargette, A W