Below are the Union County arrests for 01-23-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Proffitt, Justin Ray
|Arrest Date
|01/23/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (F),
|Description
|Proffitt, Justin Ray (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/23/2024 05:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Honeycutt, T D
|Name
|Sibby, Travius Deshawn
|Arrest Date
|01/23/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M),
|Description
|Sibby, Travius Deshawn (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/23/2024 10:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Knight, J J
|Name
|Kelly, Tammy Arant
|Arrest Date
|01/23/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Criminal Contempt, M (M),
|Description
|Kelly, Tammy Arant (W /F/49) Arrest on chrg of Criminal Contempt, M (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 1/23/2024 11:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Tucker, S E
|Name
|Stephens, Terrance Leon
|Arrest Date
|01/23/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (F),
|Description
|Stephens, Terrance Leon (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/23/2024 11:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Workman, J I
|Name
|Segura, Edgar
|Arrest Date
|01/23/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Indecent Liberties With Child (F),
|Description
|Segura, Edgar (W /M/53) Arrest on chrg of Indecent Liberties With Child (F), at 100-BLK W Main St, Marshville, NC, on 1/23/2024 11:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Brown, J
|Name
|Ricci, Donald Steven
|Arrest Date
|01/23/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Return Rental Property (M),
|Description
|Ricci, Donald Steven (W /M/71) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Return Rental Property (M), at 400-BLK Cottonwood Cir, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 1/23/2024 13:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Plyler, A C