Below are the Union County arrests for 01-23-2024.

Name Proffitt, Justin Ray
Arrest Date 01/23/2024
Court Case
Charge Writ (F),
Description Proffitt, Justin Ray (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/23/2024 05:54.
Arresting Officer Honeycutt, T D

Name Sibby, Travius Deshawn
Arrest Date 01/23/2024
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M),
Description Sibby, Travius Deshawn (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/23/2024 10:35.
Arresting Officer Knight, J J

Name Kelly, Tammy Arant
Arrest Date 01/23/2024
Court Case
Charge Criminal Contempt, M (M),
Description Kelly, Tammy Arant (W /F/49) Arrest on chrg of Criminal Contempt, M (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 1/23/2024 11:01.
Arresting Officer Tucker, S E

Name Stephens, Terrance Leon
Arrest Date 01/23/2024
Court Case
Charge Writ (F),
Description Stephens, Terrance Leon (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/23/2024 11:26.
Arresting Officer Workman, J I

Name Segura, Edgar
Arrest Date 01/23/2024
Court Case
Charge Indecent Liberties With Child (F),
Description Segura, Edgar (W /M/53) Arrest on chrg of Indecent Liberties With Child (F), at 100-BLK W Main St, Marshville, NC, on 1/23/2024 11:35.
Arresting Officer Brown, J

Name Ricci, Donald Steven
Arrest Date 01/23/2024
Court Case
Charge Fail To Return Rental Property (M),
Description Ricci, Donald Steven (W /M/71) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Return Rental Property (M), at 400-BLK Cottonwood Cir, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 1/23/2024 13:03.
Arresting Officer Plyler, A C