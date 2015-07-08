Below are the Union County arrests for 01-24-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Gonzalez, Jesus Vera
Arrest Date 01/24/2024
Court Case 202400520
Charge Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
Description Gonzalez, Jesus Vera (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 1700-BLK Morgan Mill Rd/n Sutherland Av, Monroe, NC, on 1/24/2024 02:07.
Arresting Officer Shea, T

Name Long, Issac Izail
Arrest Date 01/24/2024
Court Case
Charge Writ (F),
Description Long, Issac Izail (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), at 44100-BLK Airport Rd, New London, NC, on 1/24/2024 06:54.
Arresting Officer Laney, S S

Name Bird, Jeffrey Michael
Arrest Date 01/24/2024
Court Case
Charge 1) Larceny-Felony (F), 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 3) Larceny-Felony (F), 4) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 5) Identity Theft (F), 6) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 7) Identity Theft (F), 8) Identity Theft (F), 9) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 10) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 11) Possess Stolen Goods (F), 12) Possess Stolen Goods/Misd (M), 13) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 14) Simple Possess Sch Iii C/S (M), 15) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 16) Writ (F), 17) Malicious Conduct By Prisoner (F), 18) Malicious Conduct By Prisoner (F), And 19) Malicious Conduct By Prisoner (F),
Description Bird, Jeffrey Michael (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-felony (F), 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 3) Larceny-felony (F), 4) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 5) Identity Theft (F), 6) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 7) Identity Theft (F), 8) Identity Theft (F), 9) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 10) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 11) Possess Stolen Goods (F), 12) Possess Stolen Goods/misd (M), 13) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 14) Simple Possess Sch Iii C/s (M), 15) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 16) Writ (F), 17) Malicious Conduct By Prisoner (F), 18) Malicious Conduct By Prisoner (F), and 19) Malicious Conduct By Prisoner (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 1/24/2024 08:59.
Arresting Officer Medlin, D D

Name Vandiford, Roger Bryant
Arrest Date 01/24/2024
Court Case
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Vandiford, Roger Bryant (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 200-BLK Rehobeth Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 1/24/2024 12:08.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name James, Jaylen Messiah
Arrest Date 01/24/2024
Court Case
Charge Writ (F),
Description James, Jaylen Messiah (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), at 700-BLK East Fourth Street, Charlotte, NC, on 1/24/2024 13:36.
Arresting Officer  

Name Bailey, Thomas Lamonte
Arrest Date 01/24/2024
Court Case
Charge Writ (F),
Description Bailey, Thomas Lamonte (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), at 700-BLK East Fourth Street, Charlotte, NC, on 1/24/2024 13:36.
Arresting Officer  