Below are the Union County arrests for 01-24-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Gonzalez, Jesus Vera
|Arrest Date
|01/24/2024
|Court Case
|202400520
|Charge
|Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Gonzalez, Jesus Vera (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 1700-BLK Morgan Mill Rd/n Sutherland Av, Monroe, NC, on 1/24/2024 02:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Shea, T
|Name
|Long, Issac Izail
|Arrest Date
|01/24/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (F),
|Description
|Long, Issac Izail (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), at 44100-BLK Airport Rd, New London, NC, on 1/24/2024 06:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Laney, S S
|Name
|Bird, Jeffrey Michael
|Arrest Date
|01/24/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Felony (F), 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 3) Larceny-Felony (F), 4) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 5) Identity Theft (F), 6) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 7) Identity Theft (F), 8) Identity Theft (F), 9) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 10) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 11) Possess Stolen Goods (F), 12) Possess Stolen Goods/Misd (M), 13) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 14) Simple Possess Sch Iii C/S (M), 15) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 16) Writ (F), 17) Malicious Conduct By Prisoner (F), 18) Malicious Conduct By Prisoner (F), And 19) Malicious Conduct By Prisoner (F),
|Description
|Bird, Jeffrey Michael (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-felony (F), 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 3) Larceny-felony (F), 4) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 5) Identity Theft (F), 6) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 7) Identity Theft (F), 8) Identity Theft (F), 9) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 10) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 11) Possess Stolen Goods (F), 12) Possess Stolen Goods/misd (M), 13) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 14) Simple Possess Sch Iii C/s (M), 15) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 16) Writ (F), 17) Malicious Conduct By Prisoner (F), 18) Malicious Conduct By Prisoner (F), and 19) Malicious Conduct By Prisoner (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 1/24/2024 08:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Medlin, D D
|Name
|Vandiford, Roger Bryant
|Arrest Date
|01/24/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Vandiford, Roger Bryant (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 200-BLK Rehobeth Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 1/24/2024 12:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|James, Jaylen Messiah
|Arrest Date
|01/24/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (F),
|Description
|James, Jaylen Messiah (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), at 700-BLK East Fourth Street, Charlotte, NC, on 1/24/2024 13:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Name
|Bailey, Thomas Lamonte
|Arrest Date
|01/24/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (F),
|Description
|Bailey, Thomas Lamonte (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), at 700-BLK East Fourth Street, Charlotte, NC, on 1/24/2024 13:36.
|Arresting Officer