Description

Bird, Jeffrey Michael (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-felony (F), 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 3) Larceny-felony (F), 4) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 5) Identity Theft (F), 6) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 7) Identity Theft (F), 8) Identity Theft (F), 9) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 10) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 11) Possess Stolen Goods (F), 12) Possess Stolen Goods/misd (M), 13) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 14) Simple Possess Sch Iii C/s (M), 15) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 16) Writ (F), 17) Malicious Conduct By Prisoner (F), 18) Malicious Conduct By Prisoner (F), and 19) Malicious Conduct By Prisoner (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 1/24/2024 08:59.