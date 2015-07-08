Below are the Union County arrests for 01-25-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Burch, Mario Sinta
|Arrest Date
|01/25/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Communicating Threats (M) And 2) Drunk & Disruptive (M),
|Description
|Burch, Mario Sinta (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M) and 2) Drunk & Disruptive (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/25/2024 19:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilkerson, A S
|Name
|Steele, Jamauri Kishon
|Arrest Date
|01/25/2024
|Court Case
|202400083
|Charge
|1) Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Steele, Jamauri Kishon (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 4400-BLK Potter Rd, Stallings, NC, on 1/25/2024 20:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, J V
|Name
|Reed, Dixie Dawn
|Arrest Date
|01/25/2024
|Court Case
|202400548
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Reed, Dixie Dawn (W /F/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 500-BLK Fincher St, Monroe, NC, on 1/25/2024 03:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, R
|Name
|Hunt, James Artis
|Arrest Date
|01/25/2024
|Court Case
|202400656
|Charge
|1) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
|Description
|Hunt, James Artis (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at Hayes Rd/w Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/25/2024 21:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M
|Name
|Wall, Markque Lamonte
|Arrest Date
|01/25/2024
|Court Case
|202400554
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Wall, Markque Lamonte (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 2900-BLK Rosemeade Dr, Monroe, NC, on 1/25/2024 09:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Beckham, A
|Name
|Hunt, James Artis
|Arrest Date
|01/25/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Hunt, James Artis (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at Hayes Rd/w Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/25/2024 21:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M