Below are the Union County arrests for 01-25-2024.

Name Burch, Mario Sinta
Arrest Date 01/25/2024
Court Case
Charge 1) Communicating Threats (M) And 2) Drunk & Disruptive (M),
Description Burch, Mario Sinta (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M) and 2) Drunk & Disruptive (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/25/2024 19:08.
Arresting Officer Wilkerson, A S

Name Steele, Jamauri Kishon
Arrest Date 01/25/2024
Court Case 202400083
Charge 1) Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Steele, Jamauri Kishon (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 4400-BLK Potter Rd, Stallings, NC, on 1/25/2024 20:58.
Arresting Officer Helms, J V

Name Reed, Dixie Dawn
Arrest Date 01/25/2024
Court Case 202400548
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Reed, Dixie Dawn (W /F/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 500-BLK Fincher St, Monroe, NC, on 1/25/2024 03:38.
Arresting Officer Eason, R

Name Hunt, James Artis
Arrest Date 01/25/2024
Court Case 202400656
Charge 1) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
Description Hunt, James Artis (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at Hayes Rd/w Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/25/2024 21:11.
Arresting Officer Mason, A M

Name Wall, Markque Lamonte
Arrest Date 01/25/2024
Court Case 202400554
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Wall, Markque Lamonte (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 2900-BLK Rosemeade Dr, Monroe, NC, on 1/25/2024 09:13.
Arresting Officer Beckham, A

Name Hunt, James Artis
Arrest Date 01/25/2024
Court Case
Charge Communicating Threats (M),
Description Hunt, James Artis (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at Hayes Rd/w Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/25/2024 21:14.
Arresting Officer Mason, A M