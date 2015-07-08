Description

Hunt, James Artis (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at Hayes Rd/w Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/25/2024 21:11.