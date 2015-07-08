Below are the Union County arrests for 01-26-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Thomas, Kristin Lee
|Arrest Date
|01/26/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation, F (F),
|Description
|Thomas, Kristin Lee (W /F/42) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation, F (F), at 5200-BLK Love Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/26/2024 14:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Workman, J I
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault
|Arrest Date
|01-26-2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault (C), at [Address], between 01:12, 1/26/2024 and 01:13, 1/26/2024. Reported: 01:13, 1/26/2024.
|Arresting Officer
|Kennedy, M L
|Name
|Kirkland, Savonna Iz`mialla
|Arrest Date
|01/26/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Kirkland, Savonna Iz`mialla (B /F/23) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Us 74/ Temple St, on 1/26/2024 01:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, J M
|Name
|Hall, Dean Anthony
|Arrest Date
|01/26/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Assault Inflicting Injury(M) (M), 3) Communicating Threats (M), And 4) Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Hall, Dean Anthony (B /M/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Assault Inflicting Injury(m) (M), 3) Communicating Threats (M), and 4) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 800-BLK East 4th Street, Charlotte, NC, on 1/26/2024 15:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Hamilton, T L
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Possess Methamphetamine
|Arrest Date
|01-26-2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Possess Methamphetamine (C), at [Address], on 04:09, 1/26/2024. Reported: 04:09, 1/26/2024.
|Arresting Officer
|Purser, K J
|Name
|Carpenter, Maya Giavanna
|Arrest Date
|01/26/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Carpenter, Maya Giavanna (W /F/20) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 4000-BLK Edgeview Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/26/2024 01:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Kennedy, M L