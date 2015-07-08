Below are the Union County arrests for 01-27-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Richardson, Calvin Dwayne
|Arrest Date
|01/27/2024
|Court Case
|202400709
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Richardson, Calvin Dwayne (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 600-BLK John Street, Monroe, NC, on 1/27/2024 13:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Orlando, D C
|Name
|Christian, Shelly Dawn
|Arrest Date
|01/27/2024
|Court Case
|202400709
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Christian, Shelly Dawn (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 600-BLK John Street, Monroe, NC, on 1/27/2024 13:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Orlando, D C
|Name
|Spencer, Ozzy Izaia
|Arrest Date
|01/27/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), 2) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (M), And 3) Disorderly Conduct (M),
|Description
|Spencer, Ozzy Izaia (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), 2) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (M), and 3) Disorderly Conduct (M), at 200-BLK S White St, Marshville, NC, on 1/27/2024 16:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Brown, J
|Name
|Jennings, Sarah
|Arrest Date
|01/27/2024
|Court Case
|202400713
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Jennings, Sarah (W /F/44) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2100-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/27/2024 17:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcdonald, J K
|Name
|Gertzman, Rachel Moree
|Arrest Date
|01/27/2024
|Court Case
|202400717
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Gertzman, Rachel Moree (W /F/26) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 4600-BLK Locklyn Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 1/27/2024 20:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Gobey, B F
|Name
|Joines, Kevon Eugene
|Arrest Date
|01/27/2024
|Court Case
|202400621
|Charge
|Assault By Pointing Gun (M),
|Description
|Joines, Kevon Eugene (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Assault By Pointing Gun (M), at 2000-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/27/2024 21:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Donnelly, C