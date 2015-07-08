Below are the Union County arrests for 01-27-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Richardson, Calvin Dwayne
Arrest Date 01/27/2024
Court Case 202400709
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Richardson, Calvin Dwayne (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 600-BLK John Street, Monroe, NC, on 1/27/2024 13:18.
Arresting Officer Orlando, D C

Name Christian, Shelly Dawn
Arrest Date 01/27/2024
Court Case 202400709
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Christian, Shelly Dawn (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 600-BLK John Street, Monroe, NC, on 1/27/2024 13:42.
Arresting Officer Orlando, D C

Name Spencer, Ozzy Izaia
Arrest Date 01/27/2024
Court Case
Charge 1) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), 2) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (M), And 3) Disorderly Conduct (M),
Description Spencer, Ozzy Izaia (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), 2) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (M), and 3) Disorderly Conduct (M), at 200-BLK S White St, Marshville, NC, on 1/27/2024 16:12.
Arresting Officer Brown, J

Name Jennings, Sarah
Arrest Date 01/27/2024
Court Case 202400713
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Jennings, Sarah (W /F/44) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2100-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/27/2024 17:59.
Arresting Officer Mcdonald, J K

Name Gertzman, Rachel Moree
Arrest Date 01/27/2024
Court Case 202400717
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Gertzman, Rachel Moree (W /F/26) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 4600-BLK Locklyn Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 1/27/2024 20:21.
Arresting Officer Gobey, B F

Name Joines, Kevon Eugene
Arrest Date 01/27/2024
Court Case 202400621
Charge Assault By Pointing Gun (M),
Description Joines, Kevon Eugene (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Assault By Pointing Gun (M), at 2000-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/27/2024 21:13.
Arresting Officer Donnelly, C