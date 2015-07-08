Below are the Union County arrests for 01-28-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Thompson, Whitney Sharee
Arrest Date 01/28/2024
Court Case 202400629
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Thompson, Whitney Sharee (B /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1200-BLK Stafford St/e Phifer St, Monroe, SC, on 1/28/2024 04:29.
Arresting Officer Horne, C

Name Wynn, Kendrick Tyrese
Arrest Date 01/28/2024
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Wynn, Kendrick Tyrese (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1200-BLK E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 1/28/2024 11:16.
Arresting Officer Knight, J J

Name Martinez-rodriguez, Silvestre
Arrest Date 01/28/2024
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M),
Description Martinez-rodriguez, Silvestre (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), at 500-BLK Kathy Ln, Marshville, NC, on 1/28/2024 13:34.
Arresting Officer Knight, J J

Name Love, Sarah Lynn
Arrest Date 01/28/2024
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Love, Sarah Lynn (W /F/40) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 5100-BLK Little Staton Rd, Marshville, NC, on 1/28/2024 15:51.
Arresting Officer Knight, J J

Name Fox, Gabriel Russell
Arrest Date 01/28/2024
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Fox, Gabriel Russell (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 500-BLK N Broome St, Waxhaw, NC, on 1/28/2024 15:55.
Arresting Officer Weinstein, M

Name Redmon, Daniel Rex
Arrest Date 01/28/2024
Court Case
Charge Assault By Pointing Gun (M),
Description Redmon, Daniel Rex (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Assault By Pointing Gun (M), at 2500-BLK Foxworth Dr, Monroe, NC, on 1/28/2024 17:00.
Arresting Officer Knight, J J