Below are the Union County arrests for 01-28-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Thompson, Whitney Sharee
|Arrest Date
|01/28/2024
|Court Case
|202400629
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Thompson, Whitney Sharee (B /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1200-BLK Stafford St/e Phifer St, Monroe, SC, on 1/28/2024 04:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C
|Name
|Wynn, Kendrick Tyrese
|Arrest Date
|01/28/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Wynn, Kendrick Tyrese (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1200-BLK E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 1/28/2024 11:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Knight, J J
|Name
|Martinez-rodriguez, Silvestre
|Arrest Date
|01/28/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M),
|Description
|Martinez-rodriguez, Silvestre (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), at 500-BLK Kathy Ln, Marshville, NC, on 1/28/2024 13:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Knight, J J
|Name
|Love, Sarah Lynn
|Arrest Date
|01/28/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Love, Sarah Lynn (W /F/40) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 5100-BLK Little Staton Rd, Marshville, NC, on 1/28/2024 15:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Knight, J J
|Name
|Fox, Gabriel Russell
|Arrest Date
|01/28/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Fox, Gabriel Russell (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 500-BLK N Broome St, Waxhaw, NC, on 1/28/2024 15:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Weinstein, M
|Name
|Redmon, Daniel Rex
|Arrest Date
|01/28/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault By Pointing Gun (M),
|Description
|Redmon, Daniel Rex (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Assault By Pointing Gun (M), at 2500-BLK Foxworth Dr, Monroe, NC, on 1/28/2024 17:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Knight, J J