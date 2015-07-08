Below are the Union County arrests for 01-31-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Tadlock, Timothy Rayvaughn
|Arrest Date
|01/31/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Tadlock, Timothy Rayvaughn (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1900-BLK Dickerson Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/31/2024 14:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Knight, J J
|Name
|Dion, Roman Gabriel
|Arrest Date
|01/31/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Dion, Roman Gabriel (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 100-BLK E North Main St, Waxhaw, NC, on 1/31/2024 15:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Weinstein, M
|Name
|Huntley, Shontang Mark D
|Arrest Date
|01/31/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Huntley, Shontang Mark D (B /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/31/2024 15:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Montecalvo, S A
|Name
|Stoican, Alin
|Arrest Date
|01/31/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Peddle License Violation (M),
|Description
|Stoican, Alin (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Peddle License Violation (M), at 14000-BLK E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/31/2024 17:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Hrbolich, N C
|Name
|Dion, Roman Gabriel
|Arrest Date
|01-31-2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Dion, Roman Gabriel (W /M/23) Cited on Charge of Follow Too Closely, at N Broome St / E North Main St, Waxhaw, on 1/31/2024.
|Arresting Officer
|Montalvo, V
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault
|Arrest Date
|01-31-2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault (C), at [Address], between 00:22, 1/31/2024 and 00:23, 1/31/2024. Reported: 00:23, 1/31/2024.
|Arresting Officer
|Keziah, A L