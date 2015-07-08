Below are the Union County arrests for 01-31-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Tadlock, Timothy Rayvaughn
Arrest Date 01/31/2024
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Tadlock, Timothy Rayvaughn (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1900-BLK Dickerson Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/31/2024 14:25.
Arresting Officer Knight, J J

Name Dion, Roman Gabriel
Arrest Date 01/31/2024
Court Case
Charge Communicating Threats (M),
Description Dion, Roman Gabriel (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 100-BLK E North Main St, Waxhaw, NC, on 1/31/2024 15:17.
Arresting Officer Weinstein, M

Name Huntley, Shontang Mark D
Arrest Date 01/31/2024
Court Case
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Huntley, Shontang Mark D (B /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/31/2024 15:26.
Arresting Officer Montecalvo, S A

Name Stoican, Alin
Arrest Date 01/31/2024
Court Case
Charge Peddle License Violation (M),
Description Stoican, Alin (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Peddle License Violation (M), at 14000-BLK E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/31/2024 17:12.
Arresting Officer Hrbolich, N C

Name Dion, Roman Gabriel
Arrest Date 01-31-2024
Court Case
Charge
Description Dion, Roman Gabriel (W /M/23) Cited on Charge of Follow Too Closely, at N Broome St / E North Main St, Waxhaw, on 1/31/2024.
Arresting Officer Montalvo, V

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault
Arrest Date 01-31-2024
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault (C), at [Address], between 00:22, 1/31/2024 and 00:23, 1/31/2024. Reported: 00:23, 1/31/2024.
Arresting Officer Keziah, A L