Below are the Union County arrests for 02-01-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Locklear, Joshua Fearl
|Arrest Date
|02/01/2024
|Court Case
|202400846
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Interfere With Electronic Monitior Dev (F),
|Description
|Locklear, Joshua Fearl (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Interfere With Electronic Monitior Dev (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/1/2024 12:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Mccoy, Tawanica Amani
|Arrest Date
|02-01-2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Mccoy, Tawanica Amani (B /F/27) Cited on Charge of Fictitious/expired Registration Plate (202400707), at Us 74/boyte St, Monroe, on 2/1/2024.
|Arresting Officer
|Beckham, A
|Name
|Taylor, Samantha
|Arrest Date
|02/01/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Taylor, Samantha (B /F/35) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/1/2024 13:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Knight, J J
|Name
|Diazsaldivar, Elizabeth Carolina
|Arrest Date
|02-01-2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Diazsaldivar, Elizabeth Carolina ( /F/33) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at Nc 16/n Church St, Waxhaw, on 2/1/2024.
|Arresting Officer
|Weinstein, M
|Name
|Barnes, Shareeda Ayeshanique
|Arrest Date
|02/01/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Barnes, Shareeda Ayeshanique (B /F/40) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/1/2024 13:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Knight, J J
|Name
|Perez, Torrez Malcom
|Arrest Date
|02-01-2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Perez, Torrez Malcom (W /M/24) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 7202 Concord Hwy, Fairview, NC, on 2/1/2024 5:39:20 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Self, J B