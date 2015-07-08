Below are the Union County arrests for 02-01-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Locklear, Joshua Fearl
Arrest Date 02/01/2024
Court Case 202400846
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Interfere With Electronic Monitior Dev (F),
Description Locklear, Joshua Fearl (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Interfere With Electronic Monitior Dev (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/1/2024 12:05.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Mccoy, Tawanica Amani
Arrest Date 02-01-2024
Court Case
Charge
Description Mccoy, Tawanica Amani (B /F/27) Cited on Charge of Fictitious/expired Registration Plate (202400707), at Us 74/boyte St, Monroe, on 2/1/2024.
Arresting Officer Beckham, A

Name Taylor, Samantha
Arrest Date 02/01/2024
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Taylor, Samantha (B /F/35) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/1/2024 13:02.
Arresting Officer Knight, J J

Name Diazsaldivar, Elizabeth Carolina
Arrest Date 02-01-2024
Court Case
Charge
Description Diazsaldivar, Elizabeth Carolina ( /F/33) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at Nc 16/n Church St, Waxhaw, on 2/1/2024.
Arresting Officer Weinstein, M

Name Barnes, Shareeda Ayeshanique
Arrest Date 02/01/2024
Court Case
Charge Communicating Threats (M),
Description Barnes, Shareeda Ayeshanique (B /F/40) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/1/2024 13:12.
Arresting Officer Knight, J J

Name Perez, Torrez Malcom
Arrest Date 02-01-2024
Court Case
Charge
Description Perez, Torrez Malcom (W /M/24) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 7202 Concord Hwy, Fairview, NC, on 2/1/2024 5:39:20 AM.
Arresting Officer Self, J B