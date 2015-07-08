Below are the Union County arrests for 02-04-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Howard, Akeem Rashad
Arrest Date 02/04/2024
Court Case
Charge Writ (F),
Description Howard, Akeem Rashad (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), at Gaston Co Jail, Gastonia, NC, on 2/4/2024 10:30.
Arresting Officer Hudson, T E

Name Crowder, Julice Vishel
Arrest Date 02/04/2024
Court Case 202400942
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Crowder, Julice Vishel (B /F/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 13800-BLK E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/4/2024 11:24.
Arresting Officer Kennedy, M L

Name Oliver, Austin Gordon
Arrest Date 02/04/2024
Court Case
Charge Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M),
Description Oliver, Austin Gordon (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), at 8200-BLK Whitehawk Hill Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 2/4/2024 13:30.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Brister, Jihad Amir
Arrest Date 02/04/2024
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Motor Vehicle Theft (F), 3) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 4) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), And 5) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
Description Brister, Jihad Amir (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Motor Vehicle Theft (F), 3) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 4) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), and 5) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 400-BLK Matfield Ct, Monroe, NC, on 2/4/2024 15:43.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Bullard, Glenn Mitchell
Arrest Date 02/04/2024
Court Case
Charge Writ (M),
Description Bullard, Glenn Mitchell (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/4/2024 15:56.
Arresting Officer Horne, J M

Name Bines, Jerrick Lamont
Arrest Date 02/04/2024
Court Case 202400786
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwlr Impaired Rev, Operate Veh) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(Dwlr Impaired Rev) (M),
Description Bines, Jerrick Lamont (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwlr Impaired Rev, Operate Veh) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(dwlr Impaired Rev) (M), at 500-BLK West Park Dr, Monroe, NC, on 2/4/2024 00:11.
Arresting Officer Thomas, D C