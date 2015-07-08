Below are the Union County arrests for 02-04-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Howard, Akeem Rashad
|Arrest Date
|02/04/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (F),
|Description
|Howard, Akeem Rashad (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), at Gaston Co Jail, Gastonia, NC, on 2/4/2024 10:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Hudson, T E
|Name
|Crowder, Julice Vishel
|Arrest Date
|02/04/2024
|Court Case
|202400942
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Crowder, Julice Vishel (B /F/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 13800-BLK E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/4/2024 11:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Kennedy, M L
|Name
|Oliver, Austin Gordon
|Arrest Date
|02/04/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M),
|Description
|Oliver, Austin Gordon (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), at 8200-BLK Whitehawk Hill Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 2/4/2024 13:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Brister, Jihad Amir
|Arrest Date
|02/04/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Motor Vehicle Theft (F), 3) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 4) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), And 5) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
|Description
|Brister, Jihad Amir (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Motor Vehicle Theft (F), 3) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 4) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), and 5) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 400-BLK Matfield Ct, Monroe, NC, on 2/4/2024 15:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Bullard, Glenn Mitchell
|Arrest Date
|02/04/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (M),
|Description
|Bullard, Glenn Mitchell (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/4/2024 15:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, J M
|Name
|Bines, Jerrick Lamont
|Arrest Date
|02/04/2024
|Court Case
|202400786
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwlr Impaired Rev, Operate Veh) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(Dwlr Impaired Rev) (M),
|Description
|Bines, Jerrick Lamont (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwlr Impaired Rev, Operate Veh) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(dwlr Impaired Rev) (M), at 500-BLK West Park Dr, Monroe, NC, on 2/4/2024 00:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Thomas, D C