Description

Webber, David Bradley (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Assault On Female (M), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), and 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (m-communicating Threats) (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 2/5/2024 14:18.