Below are the Union County arrests for 02-05-2024.
|Name
|Webber, David Bradley
|Arrest Date
|02/05/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Assault On Female (M), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), And 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M-Communicating Threats) (M),
|Description
|Webber, David Bradley (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Assault On Female (M), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), and 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (m-communicating Threats) (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 2/5/2024 14:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Strickland, J R
|Name
|Hough, Shamicka Tyisha
|Arrest Date
|02/05/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Hough, Shamicka Tyisha (B /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 8500-BLK Gold Rush Ct/union Central Ct, Waxhaw, NC, on 2/5/2024 14:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Weinstein, M
|Name
|Brister, Jihad Amir
|Arrest Date
|02/05/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Surrender Of Surety (M),
|Description
|Brister, Jihad Amir (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Surrender Of Surety (M), [Missing Address], on 2/5/2024 16:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Martin, K D
|Name
|Smith, Quentin Daquan
|Arrest Date
|02/05/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Death By Vehicle (F) (F), 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), 3) Drive Left Of Center (M), And 4) Fail To Wear Seat Belt-Driver (M),
|Description
|Smith, Quentin Daquan (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Death By Vehicle (f) (F), 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), 3) Drive Left Of Center (M), and 4) Fail To Wear Seat Belt-driver (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 2/5/2024 16:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Gallis, S B
|Name
|Keita, Abdoulaye
|Arrest Date
|02/05/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M) And 2) Fictitious/Expired Registration Plate (M),
|Description
|Keita, Abdoulaye (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M) and 2) Fictitious/expired Registration Plate (M), at 700-BLK N Broome St/blythe Mill Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 2/5/2024 17:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Whetstone, C
|Name
|Embrey, Hannah Irene
|Arrest Date
|02/05/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Secretly Peeping (M) And 2) Secretly Peeping (M),
|Description
|Embrey, Hannah Irene (W /F/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Secretly Peeping (M) and 2) Secretly Peeping (M), at 3800-BLK Edgeview Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/5/2024 17:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, W E