Below are the Union County arrests for 02-07-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Smith, Steven Eric
Arrest Date 02/07/2024
Court Case 202400873
Charge Order To Show Cause (M),
Description Smith, Steven Eric (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Order To Show Cause (M), at 3000-BLK Dairy Farm Dr, Monroe, NC, on 2/7/2024 19:36.
Arresting Officer Craig, A L

Name Geyer, April Lynn
Arrest Date 02/07/2024
Court Case 202400877
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Geyer, April Lynn (W /F/42) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 500-BLK N West St, Monroe, NC, on 2/7/2024 20:41.
Arresting Officer Way, T

Name Brown, Kenneth Leon
Arrest Date 02/07/2024
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Container (M), 3) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), And 4) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
Description Brown, Kenneth Leon (W /M/55) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Container (M), 3) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), and 4) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at Sr 1515, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/7/2024 01:30.
Arresting Officer Honeycutt, T D

Name Evans, Jimmy
Arrest Date 02/07/2024
Court Case 202400715
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), And 3) Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Evans, Jimmy (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), and 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 2000-BLK Porter Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 2/7/2024 20:48.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Billetter, Steven Garth
Arrest Date 02/07/2024
Court Case 202401021
Charge 1) Possess Sched Ii (F), 2) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Billetter, Steven Garth (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Sched Ii (F), 2) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/7/2024 09:27.
Arresting Officer Eason, S A

Name Cortez, Onan Perez
Arrest Date 02/07/2024
Court Case 202400879
Charge 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), 4) Open Container (M), 5) Restrictions – Fail To Comply – Limitations (M), And 6) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
Description Cortez, Onan Perez (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), 4) Open Container (M), 5) Restrictions – Fail To Comply – Limitations (M), and 6) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 400-BLK S Sutherland Av/curtis St, Monroe, NC, on 2/7/2024 21:22.
Arresting Officer Mason, R