Below are the Union County arrests for 02-07-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Smith, Steven Eric
|Arrest Date
|02/07/2024
|Court Case
|202400873
|Charge
|Order To Show Cause (M),
|Description
|Smith, Steven Eric (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Order To Show Cause (M), at 3000-BLK Dairy Farm Dr, Monroe, NC, on 2/7/2024 19:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Craig, A L
|Name
|Geyer, April Lynn
|Arrest Date
|02/07/2024
|Court Case
|202400877
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Geyer, April Lynn (W /F/42) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 500-BLK N West St, Monroe, NC, on 2/7/2024 20:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Way, T
|Name
|Brown, Kenneth Leon
|Arrest Date
|02/07/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Container (M), 3) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), And 4) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Brown, Kenneth Leon (W /M/55) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Container (M), 3) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), and 4) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at Sr 1515, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/7/2024 01:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Honeycutt, T D
|Name
|Evans, Jimmy
|Arrest Date
|02/07/2024
|Court Case
|202400715
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), And 3) Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Evans, Jimmy (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), and 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 2000-BLK Porter Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 2/7/2024 20:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Billetter, Steven Garth
|Arrest Date
|02/07/2024
|Court Case
|202401021
|Charge
|1) Possess Sched Ii (F), 2) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Billetter, Steven Garth (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Sched Ii (F), 2) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/7/2024 09:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, S A
|Name
|Cortez, Onan Perez
|Arrest Date
|02/07/2024
|Court Case
|202400879
|Charge
|1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), 4) Open Container (M), 5) Restrictions – Fail To Comply – Limitations (M), And 6) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
|Description
|Cortez, Onan Perez (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), 4) Open Container (M), 5) Restrictions – Fail To Comply – Limitations (M), and 6) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 400-BLK S Sutherland Av/curtis St, Monroe, NC, on 2/7/2024 21:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, R