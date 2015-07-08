Below are the Union County arrests for 02-08-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Carter, Billy Jovan
Arrest Date 02/08/2024
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Hit And Run (M),
Description Carter, Billy Jovan (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Hit And Run (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/8/2024 11:07.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Camp, William
Arrest Date 02/08/2024
Court Case
Charge 1) Communicating Threats (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), 3) Dv Protective Order Viol (M), And 4) Dv Protective Order Viol (M),
Description Camp, William (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), 3) Dv Protective Order Viol (M), and 4) Dv Protective Order Viol (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, SC, on 2/8/2024 11:21.
Arresting Officer Strickland, J R

Name Eaddy, Saequan Marquis
Arrest Date 02/08/2024
Court Case 202400893
Charge 1) Awdw Govt Officer/Employee (F), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), 3) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), And 4) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F),
Description Eaddy, Saequan Marquis (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Awdw Govt Officer/employee (F), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), 3) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), and 4) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), at 4600-BLK Concord Hwy, Unionville, NC, on 2/8/2024 11:44.
Arresting Officer Gutierrez, A

Name Mcintosh, Bruce Andrew
Arrest Date 02/08/2024
Court Case
Charge Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Mcintosh, Bruce Andrew (W /M/63) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 2/8/2024 12:00.
Arresting Officer Morelli, V P

Name Gaddis, Richard Alan
Arrest Date 02/08/2024
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Gaddis, Richard Alan (W /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/8/2024 12:14.
Arresting Officer Moore, A R

Name Fowler, Austin Keith
Arrest Date 02/08/2024
Court Case 202401081
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Fowler, Austin Keith (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 13800-BLK E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/8/2024 14:11.
Arresting Officer Kennedy, M L