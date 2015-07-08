Below are the Union County arrests for 02-08-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Carter, Billy Jovan
|Arrest Date
|02/08/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Hit And Run (M),
|Description
|Carter, Billy Jovan (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Hit And Run (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/8/2024 11:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Camp, William
|Arrest Date
|02/08/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Communicating Threats (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), 3) Dv Protective Order Viol (M), And 4) Dv Protective Order Viol (M),
|Description
|Camp, William (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), 3) Dv Protective Order Viol (M), and 4) Dv Protective Order Viol (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, SC, on 2/8/2024 11:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Strickland, J R
|Name
|Eaddy, Saequan Marquis
|Arrest Date
|02/08/2024
|Court Case
|202400893
|Charge
|1) Awdw Govt Officer/Employee (F), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), 3) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), And 4) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F),
|Description
|Eaddy, Saequan Marquis (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Awdw Govt Officer/employee (F), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), 3) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), and 4) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), at 4600-BLK Concord Hwy, Unionville, NC, on 2/8/2024 11:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Gutierrez, A
|Name
|Mcintosh, Bruce Andrew
|Arrest Date
|02/08/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Mcintosh, Bruce Andrew (W /M/63) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 2/8/2024 12:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Morelli, V P
|Name
|Gaddis, Richard Alan
|Arrest Date
|02/08/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Gaddis, Richard Alan (W /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/8/2024 12:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, A R
|Name
|Fowler, Austin Keith
|Arrest Date
|02/08/2024
|Court Case
|202401081
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Fowler, Austin Keith (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 13800-BLK E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/8/2024 14:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Kennedy, M L