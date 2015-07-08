Below are the Union County arrests for 02-09-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Lewis, Keyanna Lashay
Arrest Date 02/09/2024
Court Case 202400918
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Lewis, Keyanna Lashay (B /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/9/2024 14:38.
Arresting Officer Furr, T C

Name Hall, Latenia Elizabeth
Arrest Date 02/09/2024
Court Case
Charge 1) Larceny-Changing Of Price (M), 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 3) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M), 4) Probation Violation (M), And 5) Probation Violation (M),
Description Hall, Latenia Elizabeth (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-changing Of Price (M), 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 3) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), 4) Probation Violation (M), and 5) Probation Violation (M), at Richmond County, on 2/9/2024 16:15.
Arresting Officer Baucom, J C

Name Braithwaite, Compton Michael
Arrest Date 02/09/2024
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Braithwaite, Compton Michael (B /M/66) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 2000-BLK Currier Pl, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/9/2024 16:44.
Arresting Officer Hrbolich, N C

Name Breitenstein, Cassie
Arrest Date 02/09/2024
Court Case 202400922
Charge 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M) And 2) Child Abuse – Misd (M),
Description Breitenstein, Cassie (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M) and 2) Child Abuse – Misd (M), at 400-BLK W Crowell St, Monroe, NC, on 2/9/2024 16:51.
Arresting Officer Torpey, P

Name Eubank, William Mohr
Arrest Date 02/09/2024
Court Case
Charge Impersonate Officer (M),
Description Eubank, William Mohr (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Impersonate Officer (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/9/2024 17:05.
Arresting Officer Self, J B

Name Sanchez, Kenneth Ivan
Arrest Date 02/09/2024
Court Case 202400134
Charge 1) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
Description Sanchez, Kenneth Ivan (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 4500-BLK Potter Rd, Stallings, NC, on 2/9/2024 18:32.
Arresting Officer Johnson, B G