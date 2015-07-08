Below are the Union County arrests for 02-10-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Roland, Leola Teresa
Arrest Date 02/10/2024
Court Case 202400928
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Roland, Leola Teresa (B /F/57) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 1200-BLK Dove St/s Sutherland Av, Monroe, NC, on 2/10/2024 07:31.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J

Name Del Cid Martinez, Vincente
Arrest Date 02/10/2024
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Del Cid Martinez, Vincente (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 400-BLK S Providence Rd, Weddington, NC, on 2/10/2024 08:18.
Arresting Officer Gillard, H S

Name Lambeth, Christopher Brett
Arrest Date 02/10/2024
Court Case 202400929
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Lambeth, Christopher Brett (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 1200-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 2/10/2024 09:21.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A

Name Whitley, Jamie Douglas
Arrest Date 02/10/2024
Court Case
Charge Fta-1 (Speeding, Fail To Wear Seat Belt), M (M),
Description Whitley, Jamie Douglas (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Fta-1 (speeding, Fail To Wear Seat Belt), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/10/2024 13:50.
Arresting Officer Knight, J J

Name Clark, Anthony Leamont
Arrest Date 02/10/2024
Court Case 202400933
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Fel (F) And 2) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F),
Description Clark, Anthony Leamont (B /M/51) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Fel (F) and 2) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 2/10/2024 14:36.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Newman, Joshua Thomas
Arrest Date 02/10/2024
Court Case 202400954
Charge 1) Assault Inflicting Injury(M) (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Newman, Joshua Thomas (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault Inflicting Injury(m) (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 300-BLK Unionville Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/10/2024 14:36.
Arresting Officer Macdonald, D A