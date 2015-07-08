Below are the Union County arrests for 02-10-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Roland, Leola Teresa
|Arrest Date
|02/10/2024
|Court Case
|202400928
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Roland, Leola Teresa (B /F/57) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 1200-BLK Dove St/s Sutherland Av, Monroe, NC, on 2/10/2024 07:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|Del Cid Martinez, Vincente
|Arrest Date
|02/10/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Del Cid Martinez, Vincente (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 400-BLK S Providence Rd, Weddington, NC, on 2/10/2024 08:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Gillard, H S
|Name
|Lambeth, Christopher Brett
|Arrest Date
|02/10/2024
|Court Case
|202400929
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Lambeth, Christopher Brett (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 1200-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 2/10/2024 09:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Whitley, Jamie Douglas
|Arrest Date
|02/10/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fta-1 (Speeding, Fail To Wear Seat Belt), M (M),
|Description
|Whitley, Jamie Douglas (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Fta-1 (speeding, Fail To Wear Seat Belt), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/10/2024 13:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Knight, J J
|Name
|Clark, Anthony Leamont
|Arrest Date
|02/10/2024
|Court Case
|202400933
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Fel (F) And 2) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F),
|Description
|Clark, Anthony Leamont (B /M/51) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Fel (F) and 2) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 2/10/2024 14:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Newman, Joshua Thomas
|Arrest Date
|02/10/2024
|Court Case
|202400954
|Charge
|1) Assault Inflicting Injury(M) (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Newman, Joshua Thomas (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault Inflicting Injury(m) (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 300-BLK Unionville Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/10/2024 14:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Macdonald, D A