Below are the Union County arrests for 02-11-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Lineberger, Tahi Rashad
Arrest Date 02/11/2024
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M),
Description Lineberger, Tahi Rashad (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M), at 2200-BLK E John St, Matthews, NC, on 2/11/2024 00:27.
Arresting Officer Johnson, B G

Name Baucom, Dawson Michael
Arrest Date 02/11/2024
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Container (M), And 3) Speeding (M),
Description Baucom, Dawson Michael (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Container (M), and 3) Speeding (M), at 5700-BLK Weddington Rd/jim Parker Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 2/11/2024 01:38.
Arresting Officer Rushing, D L

Name Croutch, Dezmond Jamall
Arrest Date 02/11/2024
Court Case 202400940
Charge Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
Description Croutch, Dezmond Jamall (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 600-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 2/11/2024 04:32.
Arresting Officer Donnelly, C

Name Harrah, Adam James
Arrest Date 02/11/2024
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Harrah, Adam James (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1600-BLK Musselwhite Rd, Wingate, NC, on 2/11/2024 05:43.
Arresting Officer Edmondson, J S

Name Sechrest, George Chris
Arrest Date 02/11/2024
Court Case 202400138
Charge 1) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 4) Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
Description Sechrest, George Chris (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 4) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 15000-BLK Idlewild Rd, Stallings, NC, on 2/11/2024 08:47.
Arresting Officer Lefor, J L

Name Howard, Hillary Lynette
Arrest Date 02/11/2024
Court Case
Charge Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs, F (F),
Description Howard, Hillary Lynette (W /F/48) Arrest on chrg of Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs, F (F), at 100-BLK Stamp Act Dr, Bolivia, NC, on 2/11/2024 12:30.
Arresting Officer Hamilton, T L