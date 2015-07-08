Below are the Union County arrests for 02-11-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Lineberger, Tahi Rashad
|Arrest Date
|02/11/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M),
|Description
|Lineberger, Tahi Rashad (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M), at 2200-BLK E John St, Matthews, NC, on 2/11/2024 00:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Johnson, B G
|Name
|Baucom, Dawson Michael
|Arrest Date
|02/11/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Container (M), And 3) Speeding (M),
|Description
|Baucom, Dawson Michael (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Container (M), and 3) Speeding (M), at 5700-BLK Weddington Rd/jim Parker Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 2/11/2024 01:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L
|Name
|Croutch, Dezmond Jamall
|Arrest Date
|02/11/2024
|Court Case
|202400940
|Charge
|Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
|Description
|Croutch, Dezmond Jamall (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 600-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 2/11/2024 04:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Donnelly, C
|Name
|Harrah, Adam James
|Arrest Date
|02/11/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Harrah, Adam James (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1600-BLK Musselwhite Rd, Wingate, NC, on 2/11/2024 05:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Edmondson, J S
|Name
|Sechrest, George Chris
|Arrest Date
|02/11/2024
|Court Case
|202400138
|Charge
|1) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 4) Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
|Description
|Sechrest, George Chris (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 4) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 15000-BLK Idlewild Rd, Stallings, NC, on 2/11/2024 08:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Lefor, J L
|Name
|Howard, Hillary Lynette
|Arrest Date
|02/11/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs, F (F),
|Description
|Howard, Hillary Lynette (W /F/48) Arrest on chrg of Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs, F (F), at 100-BLK Stamp Act Dr, Bolivia, NC, on 2/11/2024 12:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Hamilton, T L