Sechrest, George Chris (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 4) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 15000-BLK Idlewild Rd, Stallings, NC, on 2/11/2024 08:47.