Below are the Union County arrests for 02-12-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Nemitz, Joshua
Arrest Date 02/12/2024
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Nemitz, Joshua (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 1800-BLK Crestgate Dr, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 2/12/2024 20:00.
Arresting Officer Stewart, J R

Name Davidson, Sierra Shawntez
Arrest Date 02/12/2024
Court Case 202400972
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Davidson, Sierra Shawntez (B /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 900-BLK Hart St, Monroe, NC, on 2/12/2024 22:45.
Arresting Officer Beckham, A

Name Salas, Ricardo Juarez
Arrest Date 02/12/2024
Court Case
Charge 1) Open Container (M) And 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
Description Salas, Ricardo Juarez (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Open Container (M) and 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 4400-BLK Allibrook Way, Wingate, NC, on 2/12/2024 12:17.
Arresting Officer Miles, J E

Name Newton, Jessica Ann
Arrest Date 02/12/2024
Court Case 202400924
Charge Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
Description Newton, Jessica Ann (B /F/35) Arrest on chrg of Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Wingate, NC, on 2/12/2024 13:27.
Arresting Officer Mayer, G

Name Lee, Calvin Obryan
Arrest Date 02/12/2024
Court Case 202400924
Charge 1) Attempted Murder (F), 2) Awdw Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), And 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
Description Lee, Calvin Obryan (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Attempted Murder (F), 2) Awdw Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), and 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 400-BLK W Crowell St, Monroe, NC, on 2/12/2024 14:20.
Arresting Officer Mayer, G

Name Jenkins, Michael
Arrest Date 02/12/2024
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(Flee/Elude Arrest W/Mv,M-Speeding, (M),
Description Jenkins, Michael (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(flee/elude Arrest W/mv,m-speeding, (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 2/12/2024 14:26.
Arresting Officer Strickland, J R