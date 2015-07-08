Below are the Union County arrests for 02-12-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Nemitz, Joshua
|Arrest Date
|02/12/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Nemitz, Joshua (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 1800-BLK Crestgate Dr, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 2/12/2024 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Stewart, J R
|Name
|Davidson, Sierra Shawntez
|Arrest Date
|02/12/2024
|Court Case
|202400972
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Davidson, Sierra Shawntez (B /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 900-BLK Hart St, Monroe, NC, on 2/12/2024 22:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Beckham, A
|Name
|Salas, Ricardo Juarez
|Arrest Date
|02/12/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Open Container (M) And 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Salas, Ricardo Juarez (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Open Container (M) and 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 4400-BLK Allibrook Way, Wingate, NC, on 2/12/2024 12:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Miles, J E
|Name
|Newton, Jessica Ann
|Arrest Date
|02/12/2024
|Court Case
|202400924
|Charge
|Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
|Description
|Newton, Jessica Ann (B /F/35) Arrest on chrg of Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Wingate, NC, on 2/12/2024 13:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Mayer, G
|Name
|Lee, Calvin Obryan
|Arrest Date
|02/12/2024
|Court Case
|202400924
|Charge
|1) Attempted Murder (F), 2) Awdw Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), And 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
|Description
|Lee, Calvin Obryan (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Attempted Murder (F), 2) Awdw Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), and 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 400-BLK W Crowell St, Monroe, NC, on 2/12/2024 14:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Mayer, G
|Name
|Jenkins, Michael
|Arrest Date
|02/12/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(Flee/Elude Arrest W/Mv,M-Speeding, (M),
|Description
|Jenkins, Michael (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(flee/elude Arrest W/mv,m-speeding, (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 2/12/2024 14:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Strickland, J R