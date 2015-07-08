Below are the Union County arrests for 02-13-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Faulkner, Ryan Nmn
|Arrest Date
|02/13/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Faulkner, Ryan Nmn (B /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/13/2024 13:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Porter, Samuel Earl
|Arrest Date
|02/13/2024
|Court Case
|202400533
|Charge
|P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Iii (F),
|Description
|Porter, Samuel Earl (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Iii (F), at 400-BLK P E Bazemore Dr/winchester Av, Monroe, NC, on 2/13/2024 22:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Beckham, A
|Name
|Johnson, Johnny Julian
|Arrest Date
|02/13/2024
|Court Case
|202401216
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M), And 3) Drive Left Of Center (M),
|Description
|Johnson, Johnny Julian (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), and 3) Drive Left Of Center (M), at 600-BLK S Indian Trail Rd/old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/13/2024 14:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M
|Name
|Eudy Baucom, April Elaine
|Arrest Date
|02/13/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Habitual Larceny-Felony (F), 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 4) Attempted Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 5) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), And 6) Conspiracy To Commit A Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Eudy Baucom, April Elaine (W /F/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Habitual Larceny-felony (F), 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 4) Attempted Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 5) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), and 6) Conspiracy To Commit A Misdemeanor (M), at 9900-BLK Olive Branch Rd, Marshville, NC, on 2/13/2024 22:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Jacobs, L M
|Name
|Beard, Michael Ryan
|Arrest Date
|02/13/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Beard, Michael Ryan (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 5100-BLK E Hwy 74/s Forest Hills School Rd, Wingate, NC, on 2/13/2024 15:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Kiker, C T
|Name
|Washington, Patrick Lamar
|Arrest Date
|02/13/2024
|Court Case
|202400999
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Washington, Patrick Lamar (B /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 800-BLK E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 2/13/2024 22:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Thomas, D C