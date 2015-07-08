Below are the Union County arrests for 02-13-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Faulkner, Ryan Nmn
Arrest Date 02/13/2024
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Faulkner, Ryan Nmn (B /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/13/2024 13:24.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Porter, Samuel Earl
Arrest Date 02/13/2024
Court Case 202400533
Charge P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Iii (F),
Description Porter, Samuel Earl (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Iii (F), at 400-BLK P E Bazemore Dr/winchester Av, Monroe, NC, on 2/13/2024 22:07.
Arresting Officer Beckham, A

Name Johnson, Johnny Julian
Arrest Date 02/13/2024
Court Case 202401216
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M), And 3) Drive Left Of Center (M),
Description Johnson, Johnny Julian (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), and 3) Drive Left Of Center (M), at 600-BLK S Indian Trail Rd/old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/13/2024 14:46.
Arresting Officer Mason, A M

Name Eudy Baucom, April Elaine
Arrest Date 02/13/2024
Court Case
Charge 1) Habitual Larceny-Felony (F), 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 4) Attempted Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 5) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), And 6) Conspiracy To Commit A Misdemeanor (M),
Description Eudy Baucom, April Elaine (W /F/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Habitual Larceny-felony (F), 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 4) Attempted Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 5) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), and 6) Conspiracy To Commit A Misdemeanor (M), at 9900-BLK Olive Branch Rd, Marshville, NC, on 2/13/2024 22:15.
Arresting Officer Jacobs, L M

Name Beard, Michael Ryan
Arrest Date 02/13/2024
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Beard, Michael Ryan (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 5100-BLK E Hwy 74/s Forest Hills School Rd, Wingate, NC, on 2/13/2024 15:05.
Arresting Officer Kiker, C T

Name Washington, Patrick Lamar
Arrest Date 02/13/2024
Court Case 202400999
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Washington, Patrick Lamar (B /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 800-BLK E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 2/13/2024 22:34.
Arresting Officer Thomas, D C