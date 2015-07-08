Description

Eudy Baucom, April Elaine (W /F/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Habitual Larceny-felony (F), 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 4) Attempted Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 5) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), and 6) Conspiracy To Commit A Misdemeanor (M), at 9900-BLK Olive Branch Rd, Marshville, NC, on 2/13/2024 22:15.