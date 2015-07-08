Description

Sawyer, Amanda Elaine (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 2) Awdw Govt Officer/employee (F), 3) Awdw Govt Officer/employee (F), 4) Awdw Govt Officer/employee (F), 5) Habitual Felons (F), 6) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/s (M), 7) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/s (M), 8) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 9) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 10) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 11) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), and 12) Fugitive (F), at 3300-BLK Griffith Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/14/2024 01:19.