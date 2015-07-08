Below are the Union County arrests for 02-14-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Barrios, Mario Jesus
|Arrest Date
|02/14/2024
|Court Case
|202401001
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Barrios, Mario Jesus (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1400-BLK Helms St, Monroe, NC, on 2/14/2024 01:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Nance, K L
|Name
|Sawyer, Amanda Elaine
|Arrest Date
|02/14/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 2) Awdw Govt Officer/Employee (F), 3) Awdw Govt Officer/Employee (F), 4) Awdw Govt Officer/Employee (F), 5) Habitual Felons (F), 6) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/S (M), 7) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/S (M), 8) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 9) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 10) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 11) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), And 12) Fugitive (F),
|Description
|Sawyer, Amanda Elaine (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 2) Awdw Govt Officer/employee (F), 3) Awdw Govt Officer/employee (F), 4) Awdw Govt Officer/employee (F), 5) Habitual Felons (F), 6) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/s (M), 7) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/s (M), 8) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 9) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 10) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 11) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), and 12) Fugitive (F), at 3300-BLK Griffith Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/14/2024 01:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Kirkley, N J
|Name
|Barrino, Antavis Obryan
|Arrest Date
|02/14/2024
|Court Case
|202401002
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Barrino, Antavis Obryan (B /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at Morgan Mill Rd/w Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 2/14/2024 01:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Starnes, S B
|Name
|Hailey, Khalil Basheid
|Arrest Date
|02/14/2024
|Court Case
|202401005
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M),
|Description
|Hailey, Khalil Basheid (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), at 1300-BLK Woodland Av, Monroe, NC, on 2/14/2024 03:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Beckham, A
|Name
|Briningstool, Don K
|Arrest Date
|02/14/2024
|Court Case
|202400608
|Charge
|Larceny From Construc Site, F (F),
|Description
|Briningstool, Don K (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Larceny From Construc Site, F (F), at 5400-BLK Love Mill Rd/e Hwy 218, Monroe, NC, on 2/14/2024 11:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Knight, J J
|Name
|Funderburk, Pamela Annette
|Arrest Date
|02/14/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor, M (M),
|Description
|Funderburk, Pamela Annette (W /F/62) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor, M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/14/2024 11:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B