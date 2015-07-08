Below are the Union County arrests for 02-15-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Tarlton, Jerry Andrew
Arrest Date 02/15/2024
Court Case 202401277
Charge Breaking/Entering-Felony (F),
Description Tarlton, Jerry Andrew (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Breaking/entering-felony (F), at 5000-BLK Old Charlotte Hwy, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/15/2024 18:23.
Arresting Officer Knight, J J

Name Ojeda, Arturo Cristian
Arrest Date 02/15/2024
Court Case
Charge 1) Surrender Of Surety (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
Description Ojeda, Arturo Cristian (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Surrender Of Surety (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/15/2024 19:26.
Arresting Officer Gaughran, K E

Name Harrison, Nancy Jane
Arrest Date 02/15/2024
Court Case
Charge 1) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M) And 2) No Liability Insurance (M),
Description Harrison, Nancy Jane (B /F/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M) and 2) No Liability Insurance (M), at Nc 75/collins Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 2/15/2024 20:56.
Arresting Officer Mccray, J

Name Ojeda, Arturo Cristian
Arrest Date 02/15/2024
Court Case
Charge 1) Pwisd Cocaine (F), 2) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 3) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (M) (M), And 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Ojeda, Arturo Cristian (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Cocaine (F), 2) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 3) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (m) (M), and 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 2/15/2024 08:40.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Wynn, Germaine Denise
Arrest Date 02-15-2024
Court Case
Charge
Description Wynn, Germaine Denise (B /F/69) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 4800-BLK Aldersbrook Dr, Monroe, NC, between 09:30, 2/14/2024 and 06:46, 2/15/2024. Reported: 06:46, 2/15/2024.
Arresting Officer Sweatt, M

Name Smith, Evan Lee
Arrest Date 02/15/2024
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Smith, Evan Lee (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 2600-BLK Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 2/15/2024 09:30.
Arresting Officer Baucom, J C