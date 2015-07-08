Below are the Union County arrests for 02-15-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Tarlton, Jerry Andrew
|Arrest Date
|02/15/2024
|Court Case
|202401277
|Charge
|Breaking/Entering-Felony (F),
|Description
|Tarlton, Jerry Andrew (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Breaking/entering-felony (F), at 5000-BLK Old Charlotte Hwy, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/15/2024 18:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Knight, J J
|Name
|Ojeda, Arturo Cristian
|Arrest Date
|02/15/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Surrender Of Surety (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Ojeda, Arturo Cristian (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Surrender Of Surety (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/15/2024 19:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Gaughran, K E
|Name
|Harrison, Nancy Jane
|Arrest Date
|02/15/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M) And 2) No Liability Insurance (M),
|Description
|Harrison, Nancy Jane (B /F/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M) and 2) No Liability Insurance (M), at Nc 75/collins Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 2/15/2024 20:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Mccray, J
|Name
|Ojeda, Arturo Cristian
|Arrest Date
|02/15/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Pwisd Cocaine (F), 2) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 3) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (M) (M), And 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Ojeda, Arturo Cristian (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Cocaine (F), 2) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 3) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (m) (M), and 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 2/15/2024 08:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Wynn, Germaine Denise
|Arrest Date
|02-15-2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Wynn, Germaine Denise (B /F/69) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 4800-BLK Aldersbrook Dr, Monroe, NC, between 09:30, 2/14/2024 and 06:46, 2/15/2024. Reported: 06:46, 2/15/2024.
|Arresting Officer
|Sweatt, M
|Name
|Smith, Evan Lee
|Arrest Date
|02/15/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Smith, Evan Lee (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 2600-BLK Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 2/15/2024 09:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Baucom, J C