Description

Ojeda, Arturo Cristian (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Cocaine (F), 2) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 3) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (m) (M), and 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 2/15/2024 08:40.