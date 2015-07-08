Below are the Union County arrests for 02-16-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Hartis, Randall Lewis
|Arrest Date
|02/16/2024
|Court Case
|202302472
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Hartis, Randall Lewis (W /M/53) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 500-BLK N Indian Trail Rd/post Office Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/16/2024 14:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Barnette, C A
|Name
|Woodyard, Charles Alexander
|Arrest Date
|02/16/2024
|Court Case
|202400127
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Woodyard, Charles Alexander (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at N Church St, Waxhaw, NC, on 2/16/2024 00:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Mccray, J
|Name
|Stephens, Katherine Ann
|Arrest Date
|02/16/2024
|Court Case
|202401311
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Stephens, Katherine Ann (W /F/62) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 5300-BLK W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/16/2024 14:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Kennedy, M L
|Name
|Rushing, Cedric Dion
|Arrest Date
|02/16/2024
|Court Case
|202400158
|Charge
|Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Rushing, Cedric Dion (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 100-BLK Stallings Rd, Stallings, NC, on 2/16/2024 00:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Johnson, B G
|Name
|Sawyer, Amanda Elaine
|Arrest Date
|02/16/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Common Law Robbery (F), 2) Larceny-Felony (F), And 3) Felony Consp (F),
|Description
|Sawyer, Amanda Elaine (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Common Law Robbery (F), 2) Larceny-felony (F), and 3) Felony Consp (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/16/2024 14:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Thomas, Joshua Tyrell
|Arrest Date
|02/16/2024
|Court Case
|202401066
|Charge
|Resisting Public Officer, M (M),
|Description
|Thomas, Joshua Tyrell (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Resisting Public Officer, M (M), at 400-BLK Stafford St, Monroe, NC, on 2/16/2024 01:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Shea, T