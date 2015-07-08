Below are the Union County arrests for 02-17-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Dixon, Javante Lanard
Arrest Date 02/17/2024
Court Case
Charge Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
Description Dixon, Javante Lanard (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 4900-BLK W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NY, on 2/17/2024 20:01.
Arresting Officer Black, J H

Name Escobar, Jose
Arrest Date 02/17/2024
Court Case 202401335
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M), 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), And 4) Drive Left Of Center (M),
Description Escobar, Jose (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), and 4) Drive Left Of Center (M), at 100-BLK Will Helms Rd/weddington Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 2/17/2024 00:20.
Arresting Officer Lindquist, H M

Name Efird, Amber Nichole
Arrest Date 02/17/2024
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
Description Efird, Amber Nichole (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 500-BLK Allen Circle, Marshville, NC, on 2/17/2024 20:23.
Arresting Officer Cash, I N

Name Alvarez Lopez, Martin Salvador
Arrest Date 02/17/2024
Court Case 202401335
Charge 1) Aid & Abet Dwi (M), 2) Open Container (M), And 3) A&A Dwlr Not Impaired Rev (M),
Description Alvarez Lopez, Martin Salvador (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Aid & Abet Dwi (M), 2) Open Container (M), and 3) A&a Dwlr Not Impaired Rev (M), at 100-BLK Will Helms Rd/weddington Rd, Wesley Chapel, SC, on 2/17/2024 00:20.
Arresting Officer Lindquist, H M

Name Collins, Anthony Lee
Arrest Date 02/17/2024
Court Case 202401120
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Dwlr Impaired Rev), M (M),
Description Collins, Anthony Lee (B /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (dwlr Impaired Rev), M (M), at 800-BLK Winchester Ave Apt B, Monroe, NC, on 2/17/2024 20:30.
Arresting Officer Starnes, S B

Name Barbour, Darius Diashawn
Arrest Date 02/17/2024
Court Case 202401098
Charge Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
Description Barbour, Darius Diashawn (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 300-BLK W Windsor St/n Washington St, Monroe, NC, on 2/17/2024 01:08.
Arresting Officer Way, T