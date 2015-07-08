Below are the Union County arrests for 02-17-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Dixon, Javante Lanard
|Arrest Date
|02/17/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Dixon, Javante Lanard (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 4900-BLK W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NY, on 2/17/2024 20:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Black, J H
|Name
|Escobar, Jose
|Arrest Date
|02/17/2024
|Court Case
|202401335
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M), 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), And 4) Drive Left Of Center (M),
|Description
|Escobar, Jose (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), and 4) Drive Left Of Center (M), at 100-BLK Will Helms Rd/weddington Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 2/17/2024 00:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Lindquist, H M
|Name
|Efird, Amber Nichole
|Arrest Date
|02/17/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
|Description
|Efird, Amber Nichole (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 500-BLK Allen Circle, Marshville, NC, on 2/17/2024 20:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Cash, I N
|Name
|Alvarez Lopez, Martin Salvador
|Arrest Date
|02/17/2024
|Court Case
|202401335
|Charge
|1) Aid & Abet Dwi (M), 2) Open Container (M), And 3) A&A Dwlr Not Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Alvarez Lopez, Martin Salvador (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Aid & Abet Dwi (M), 2) Open Container (M), and 3) A&a Dwlr Not Impaired Rev (M), at 100-BLK Will Helms Rd/weddington Rd, Wesley Chapel, SC, on 2/17/2024 00:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Lindquist, H M
|Name
|Collins, Anthony Lee
|Arrest Date
|02/17/2024
|Court Case
|202401120
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Dwlr Impaired Rev), M (M),
|Description
|Collins, Anthony Lee (B /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (dwlr Impaired Rev), M (M), at 800-BLK Winchester Ave Apt B, Monroe, NC, on 2/17/2024 20:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Starnes, S B
|Name
|Barbour, Darius Diashawn
|Arrest Date
|02/17/2024
|Court Case
|202401098
|Charge
|Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
|Description
|Barbour, Darius Diashawn (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 300-BLK W Windsor St/n Washington St, Monroe, NC, on 2/17/2024 01:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Way, T