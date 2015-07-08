Below are the Union County arrests for 02-18-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Leyva, Albino Martinez
|Arrest Date
|02/18/2024
|Court Case
|202401349
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M), 3) No Operators License (M), 4) No Liability Insurance (M), 5) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), And 6) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M),
|Description
|Leyva, Albino Martinez (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), 3) No Operators License (M), 4) No Liability Insurance (M), 5) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), and 6) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M), at Us 74/venus St, Monroe, NC, on 2/18/2024 04:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Lindquist, H M
|Name
|Barrett, Bobby Joenathan
|Arrest Date
|02/18/2024
|Court Case
|202401352
|Charge
|Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F),
|Description
|Barrett, Bobby Joenathan (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/18/2024 14:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, S A
|Name
|Shipp, Kevin Oneal
|Arrest Date
|02/18/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (M),
|Description
|Shipp, Kevin Oneal (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 100-BLK E Edinbprough Ave, Raeford, on 2/18/2024 15:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Hudson, T E
|Name
|Bennett, Travis Lomondo
|Arrest Date
|02/18/2024
|Court Case
|202401133
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F),
|Description
|Bennett, Travis Lomondo (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), at 600-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 2/18/2024 15:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|Puentes, Brenda Jacqueline
|Arrest Date
|02/18/2024
|Court Case
|202401135
|Charge
|Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M),
|Description
|Puentes, Brenda Jacqueline (W /F/50) Arrest on chrg of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 2/18/2024 16:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Sholar, B
|Name
|Young, Maximus Edward
|Arrest Date
|02/18/2024
|Court Case
|202401356
|Charge
|Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Young, Maximus Edward (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 5600-BLK W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/18/2024 16:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Kennedy, M L