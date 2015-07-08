Below are the Union County arrests for 02-18-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Leyva, Albino Martinez
Arrest Date 02/18/2024
Court Case 202401349
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M), 3) No Operators License (M), 4) No Liability Insurance (M), 5) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), And 6) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M),
Description Leyva, Albino Martinez (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), 3) No Operators License (M), 4) No Liability Insurance (M), 5) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), and 6) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M), at Us 74/venus St, Monroe, NC, on 2/18/2024 04:33.
Arresting Officer Lindquist, H M

Name Barrett, Bobby Joenathan
Arrest Date 02/18/2024
Court Case 202401352
Charge Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F),
Description Barrett, Bobby Joenathan (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/18/2024 14:06.
Arresting Officer Eason, S A

Name Shipp, Kevin Oneal
Arrest Date 02/18/2024
Court Case
Charge Writ (M),
Description Shipp, Kevin Oneal (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 100-BLK E Edinbprough Ave, Raeford, on 2/18/2024 15:00.
Arresting Officer Hudson, T E

Name Bennett, Travis Lomondo
Arrest Date 02/18/2024
Court Case 202401133
Charge 1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F),
Description Bennett, Travis Lomondo (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), at 600-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 2/18/2024 15:48.
Arresting Officer Bower, L

Name Puentes, Brenda Jacqueline
Arrest Date 02/18/2024
Court Case 202401135
Charge Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M),
Description Puentes, Brenda Jacqueline (W /F/50) Arrest on chrg of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 2/18/2024 16:08.
Arresting Officer Sholar, B

Name Young, Maximus Edward
Arrest Date 02/18/2024
Court Case 202401356
Charge Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
Description Young, Maximus Edward (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 5600-BLK W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/18/2024 16:45.
Arresting Officer Kennedy, M L