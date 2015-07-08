Below are the Union County arrests for 02-19-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Pineda, Oscar Ali
Arrest Date 02/19/2024
Court Case 202401160
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Operators License (M), 3) Speeding (M), And 4) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
Description Pineda, Oscar Ali (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Operators License (M), 3) Speeding (M), and 4) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 100-BLK W Hwy 74/wellness Blvd, NC, on 2/19/2024 21:55.
Arresting Officer Mason, R

Name Mcintyre, James Scott
Arrest Date 02/19/2024
Court Case
Charge Larceny Of Chose In Action (F),
Description Mcintyre, James Scott (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Larceny Of Chose In Action (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 2/19/2024 10:14.
Arresting Officer Strickland, J R

Name Aubas, Stephanie Alicia
Arrest Date 02/19/2024
Court Case
Charge Larceny Of Chose In Action (F),
Description Aubas, Stephanie Alicia (B /F/35) Arrest on chrg of Larceny Of Chose In Action (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 2/19/2024 10:22.
Arresting Officer Strickland, J R

Name Hailey, Khalil Basheid
Arrest Date 02/19/2024
Court Case 202401144
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Hailey, Khalil Basheid (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 900-BLK Memory Ln, Monroe, NC, on 2/19/2024 10:45.
Arresting Officer Donnelly, C

Name Brynarsky, Lexis Dainana
Arrest Date 02/19/2024
Court Case 202401142
Charge 1) Possess Sched Ii (F) And 2) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F),
Description Brynarsky, Lexis Dainana (W /F/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Sched Ii (F) and 2) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), at 100-BLK Griffith Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/19/2024 10:46.
Arresting Officer Haigler, D T

Name Burke, Brandon Kyle
Arrest Date 02/19/2024
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz), (M),
Description Burke, Brandon Kyle (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz), (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/19/2024 11:26.
Arresting Officer Knight, J J