Below are the Union County arrests for 02-19-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Pineda, Oscar Ali
|Arrest Date
|02/19/2024
|Court Case
|202401160
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Operators License (M), 3) Speeding (M), And 4) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
|Description
|Pineda, Oscar Ali (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Operators License (M), 3) Speeding (M), and 4) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 100-BLK W Hwy 74/wellness Blvd, NC, on 2/19/2024 21:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, R
|Name
|Mcintyre, James Scott
|Arrest Date
|02/19/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny Of Chose In Action (F),
|Description
|Mcintyre, James Scott (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Larceny Of Chose In Action (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 2/19/2024 10:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Strickland, J R
|Name
|Aubas, Stephanie Alicia
|Arrest Date
|02/19/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny Of Chose In Action (F),
|Description
|Aubas, Stephanie Alicia (B /F/35) Arrest on chrg of Larceny Of Chose In Action (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 2/19/2024 10:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Strickland, J R
|Name
|Hailey, Khalil Basheid
|Arrest Date
|02/19/2024
|Court Case
|202401144
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Hailey, Khalil Basheid (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 900-BLK Memory Ln, Monroe, NC, on 2/19/2024 10:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Donnelly, C
|Name
|Brynarsky, Lexis Dainana
|Arrest Date
|02/19/2024
|Court Case
|202401142
|Charge
|1) Possess Sched Ii (F) And 2) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F),
|Description
|Brynarsky, Lexis Dainana (W /F/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Sched Ii (F) and 2) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), at 100-BLK Griffith Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/19/2024 10:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Haigler, D T
|Name
|Burke, Brandon Kyle
|Arrest Date
|02/19/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz), (M),
|Description
|Burke, Brandon Kyle (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz), (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/19/2024 11:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Knight, J J