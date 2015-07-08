Below are the Union County arrests for 02-20-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Adkins, Joseph Paul
Arrest Date 02/20/2024
Court Case
Charge 1) Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (F), And 3) Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (F),
Description Adkins, Joseph Paul (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (F), and 3) Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/20/2024 18:25.
Arresting Officer Knight, J J

Name Sark-clough, Stephanie Shawn
Arrest Date 02/20/2024
Court Case 202401181
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Drive Left Of Center (M),
Description Sark-clough, Stephanie Shawn (W /F/50) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Drive Left Of Center (M), at 800-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd/pageland Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 2/20/2024 22:45.
Arresting Officer Mason, R

Name Barber, Stephon Markeif
Arrest Date 02/20/2024
Court Case 202401163
Charge 1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Assault On Govt Official/Employ (M),
Description Barber, Stephon Markeif (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Assault On Govt Official/employ (M), at 700-BLK Engleside St, Monroe, NC, on 2/20/2024 04:24.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J

Name Gordon, Candice Marie
Arrest Date 02/20/2024
Court Case
Charge 1) Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (F), 3) Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (F), And 4) F-Probation Violation (F),
Description Gordon, Candice Marie (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (F), 3) Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (F), and 4) F-probation Violation (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 2/20/2024 09:25.
Arresting Officer Capps, J D

Name Gyles, Cameron Davis
Arrest Date 02/20/2024
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Driving While Impaired), M (M),
Description Gyles, Cameron Davis (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (driving While Impaired), M (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 2/20/2024 11:15.
Arresting Officer Strickland, J R

Name Rankin, Brent Edward
Arrest Date 02/20/2024
Court Case
Charge 1) Pwimsd Sch I Cs (F), 2) P/W/I/S/D Of Cocaine (F), 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 4) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), 5) Pwimsd Methamphetamine (F), 6) Pwimsd Sch Iv Cs (F), 7) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F), 8) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), 9) Fellony Possession Sch I Cs (F), 10) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 11) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 12) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 13) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), And 14) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Rankin, Brent Edward (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwimsd Sch I Cs (F), 2) P/w/i/s/d Of Cocaine (F), 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 4) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), 5) Pwimsd Methamphetamine (F), 6) Pwimsd Sch Iv Cs (F), 7) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F), 8) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), 9) Fellony Possession Sch I Cs (F), 10) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 11) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 12) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 13) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), and 14) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 1900-BLK Waxhaw Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 2/20/2024 04:52.
Arresting Officer Miles, J E