Below are the Union County arrests for 02-20-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Adkins, Joseph Paul
|Arrest Date
|02/20/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (F), And 3) Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (F),
|Description
|Adkins, Joseph Paul (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (F), and 3) Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/20/2024 18:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Knight, J J
|Name
|Sark-clough, Stephanie Shawn
|Arrest Date
|02/20/2024
|Court Case
|202401181
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Drive Left Of Center (M),
|Description
|Sark-clough, Stephanie Shawn (W /F/50) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Drive Left Of Center (M), at 800-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd/pageland Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 2/20/2024 22:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, R
|Name
|Barber, Stephon Markeif
|Arrest Date
|02/20/2024
|Court Case
|202401163
|Charge
|1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Assault On Govt Official/Employ (M),
|Description
|Barber, Stephon Markeif (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Assault On Govt Official/employ (M), at 700-BLK Engleside St, Monroe, NC, on 2/20/2024 04:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|Gordon, Candice Marie
|Arrest Date
|02/20/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (F), 3) Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (F), And 4) F-Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Gordon, Candice Marie (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (F), 3) Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (F), and 4) F-probation Violation (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 2/20/2024 09:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Capps, J D
|Name
|Gyles, Cameron Davis
|Arrest Date
|02/20/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Driving While Impaired), M (M),
|Description
|Gyles, Cameron Davis (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (driving While Impaired), M (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 2/20/2024 11:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Strickland, J R
|Name
|Rankin, Brent Edward
|Arrest Date
|02/20/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Pwimsd Sch I Cs (F), 2) P/W/I/S/D Of Cocaine (F), 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 4) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), 5) Pwimsd Methamphetamine (F), 6) Pwimsd Sch Iv Cs (F), 7) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F), 8) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), 9) Fellony Possession Sch I Cs (F), 10) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 11) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 12) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 13) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), And 14) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Rankin, Brent Edward (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwimsd Sch I Cs (F), 2) P/w/i/s/d Of Cocaine (F), 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 4) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), 5) Pwimsd Methamphetamine (F), 6) Pwimsd Sch Iv Cs (F), 7) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F), 8) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), 9) Fellony Possession Sch I Cs (F), 10) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 11) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 12) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 13) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), and 14) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 1900-BLK Waxhaw Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 2/20/2024 04:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Miles, J E