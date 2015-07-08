Below are the Union County arrests for 02-21-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Lowery, James Timothy
|Arrest Date
|02/21/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
|Description
|Lowery, James Timothy (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 1200-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monore, NC, on 2/21/2024 10:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Domestic
|Arrest Date
|02-21-2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Domestic (C), at [Address], between 01:22, 2/21/2024 and 01:23, 2/21/2024. Reported: 01:23, 2/21/2024.
|Arresting Officer
|Defranzo, A L
|Name
|Whittenburg, Daquan
|Arrest Date
|02/21/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Sex Offender – Fail To Change Address Or Comply (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), And 3) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Whittenburg, Daquan (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Sex Offender – Fail To Change Address Or Comply (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), and 3) Probation Violation (F), at 1400-BLK Drexall Ln, Lincolnton, NC, on 2/21/2024 11:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Beach, D T
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation
|Arrest Date
|02-21-2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation (C), at [Address], between 05:03, 2/21/2024 and 05:04, 2/21/2024. Reported: 05:04, 2/21/2024.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M
|Name
|Eury, Brandon Chase
|Arrest Date
|02/21/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 2 (F),
|Description
|Eury, Brandon Chase (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 2 (F), at 300-BLK Picketts Cir, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/21/2024 12:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Huffman, T R
|Name
|Gray, Ronnie Eugene
|Arrest Date
|02-21-2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Gray, Ronnie Eugene (W /M/60) VICTIM of Fraud-credit Card (C), at 1100-BLK Salem Church Rd, Monroe, NC, between 00:00, 2/1/2024 and 10:27, 2/21/2024. Reported: 10:27, 2/21/2024.
|Arresting Officer
|West, J R