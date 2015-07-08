Below are the Union County arrests for 02-21-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Lowery, James Timothy
Arrest Date 02/21/2024
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
Description Lowery, James Timothy (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 1200-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monore, NC, on 2/21/2024 10:38.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Domestic
Arrest Date 02-21-2024
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Domestic (C), at [Address], between 01:22, 2/21/2024 and 01:23, 2/21/2024. Reported: 01:23, 2/21/2024.
Arresting Officer Defranzo, A L

Name Whittenburg, Daquan
Arrest Date 02/21/2024
Court Case
Charge 1) Sex Offender – Fail To Change Address Or Comply (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), And 3) Probation Violation (F),
Description Whittenburg, Daquan (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Sex Offender – Fail To Change Address Or Comply (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), and 3) Probation Violation (F), at 1400-BLK Drexall Ln, Lincolnton, NC, on 2/21/2024 11:36.
Arresting Officer Beach, D T

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation
Arrest Date 02-21-2024
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation (C), at [Address], between 05:03, 2/21/2024 and 05:04, 2/21/2024. Reported: 05:04, 2/21/2024.
Arresting Officer Mason, A M

Name Eury, Brandon Chase
Arrest Date 02/21/2024
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Felony – 2 (F),
Description Eury, Brandon Chase (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 2 (F), at 300-BLK Picketts Cir, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/21/2024 12:11.
Arresting Officer Huffman, T R

Name Gray, Ronnie Eugene
Arrest Date 02-21-2024
Court Case
Charge
Description Gray, Ronnie Eugene (W /M/60) VICTIM of Fraud-credit Card (C), at 1100-BLK Salem Church Rd, Monroe, NC, between 00:00, 2/1/2024 and 10:27, 2/21/2024. Reported: 10:27, 2/21/2024.
Arresting Officer West, J R