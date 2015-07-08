Below are the Union County arrests for 02-22-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Blankenbeckler, Grayson Neil
|Arrest Date
|02/22/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Blankenbeckler, Grayson Neil (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 1700-BLK Concord Av, Monroe, NC, on 2/22/2024 15:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Kiker, C T
|Name
|Smith, Steven Eric
|Arrest Date
|02/22/2024
|Court Case
|202302552
|Charge
|1) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F) And 2) Conspire To Sell/Deliver Cocaine (F),
|Description
|Smith, Steven Eric (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F) and 2) Conspire To Sell/deliver Cocaine (F), at 3000-BLK Dairy Farm Dr, Monroe, NC, on 2/22/2024 21:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Thomas, D C
|Name
|Mccann, Deanna King
|Arrest Date
|02-22-2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Mccann, Deanna King (W /F/54) VICTIM of Fraud-credit Card (C), at 6400-BLK Mcwhorter Rd, Waxhaw, NC, between 10:49, 2/22/2024 and 10:50, 2/22/2024. Reported: 10:50, 2/22/2024.
|Arresting Officer
|West, J R
|Name
|Vanderschel, Dylan
|Arrest Date
|02/22/2024
|Court Case
|202401458
|Charge
|Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M),
|Description
|Vanderschel, Dylan (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/22/2024 15:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, S A
|Name
|Heard, Amber F
|Arrest Date
|02/22/2024
|Court Case
|202302492
|Charge
|1) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F), 2) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F), And 3) Conspire To Sell/Deliver Cocaine (F),
|Description
|Heard, Amber F (W /F/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F), 2) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F), and 3) Conspire To Sell/deliver Cocaine (F), at 3000-BLK Dairy Farm Dr, Monroe, NC, on 2/22/2024 21:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Thomas, D C
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Possess Sch Vi Cs
|Arrest Date
|02-22-2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Possess Sch Vi Cs (C), at 100-BLK S Forest Hills School Rd, Marshville, NC, between 09:30, 2/22/2024 and 09:31, 2/22/2024. Reported: 11:28, 2/22/2024.
|Arresting Officer
|Wade, J R