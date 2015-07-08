Below are the Union County arrests for 02-23-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Giammarino, Daniel
Arrest Date 02/23/2024
Court Case
Charge Parole Violation, M (M),
Description Giammarino, Daniel (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation, M (M), at 2600-BLK Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 2/23/2024 10:30.
Arresting Officer Baucom, J C

Name Rorie, Desmond Austell
Arrest Date 02/23/2024
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
Description Rorie, Desmond Austell (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 5400-BLK Indian Trail Fairview Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/23/2024 09:25.
Arresting Officer Mcwhirter, R A

Name Jenkins, Tony Alexander
Arrest Date 02/23/2024
Court Case 202401259
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), And 3) Speeding (M),
Description Jenkins, Tony Alexander (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), and 3) Speeding (M), at 1200-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 2/23/2024 14:12.
Arresting Officer Shea, T

Name Mccrae, Rashaad Armad
Arrest Date 02/23/2024
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr Not Impaired Rev), M (M),
Description Mccrae, Rashaad Armad (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr Not Impaired Rev), M (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 2/23/2024 10:19.
Arresting Officer Strickland, J R

Name Miers, Todd Wesley
Arrest Date 02/23/2024
Court Case 202401123
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Miers, Todd Wesley (W /M/54) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 2700-BLK Gusty Ln, Monroe, NC, on 2/23/2024 14:15.
Arresting Officer Knight, J J

Name Wallace, Jalen Miguel
Arrest Date 02/23/2024
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Driving While Impaired), M (M),
Description Wallace, Jalen Miguel (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (driving While Impaired), M (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 2/23/2024 11:00.
Arresting Officer Strickland, J R