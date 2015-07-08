Below are the Union County arrests for 02-23-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Giammarino, Daniel
|Arrest Date
|02/23/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Parole Violation, M (M),
|Description
|Giammarino, Daniel (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation, M (M), at 2600-BLK Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 2/23/2024 10:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Baucom, J C
|Name
|Rorie, Desmond Austell
|Arrest Date
|02/23/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Rorie, Desmond Austell (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 5400-BLK Indian Trail Fairview Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/23/2024 09:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhirter, R A
|Name
|Jenkins, Tony Alexander
|Arrest Date
|02/23/2024
|Court Case
|202401259
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), And 3) Speeding (M),
|Description
|Jenkins, Tony Alexander (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), and 3) Speeding (M), at 1200-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 2/23/2024 14:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Shea, T
|Name
|Mccrae, Rashaad Armad
|Arrest Date
|02/23/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr Not Impaired Rev), M (M),
|Description
|Mccrae, Rashaad Armad (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr Not Impaired Rev), M (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 2/23/2024 10:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Strickland, J R
|Name
|Miers, Todd Wesley
|Arrest Date
|02/23/2024
|Court Case
|202401123
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Miers, Todd Wesley (W /M/54) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 2700-BLK Gusty Ln, Monroe, NC, on 2/23/2024 14:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Knight, J J
|Name
|Wallace, Jalen Miguel
|Arrest Date
|02/23/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Driving While Impaired), M (M),
|Description
|Wallace, Jalen Miguel (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (driving While Impaired), M (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 2/23/2024 11:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Strickland, J R