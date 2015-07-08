Below are the Union County arrests for 02-24-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Lewis, Kalista
Arrest Date 02/24/2024
Court Case 202401280
Charge 1) Injury To Real Property (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Lewis, Kalista (B /F/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Real Property (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 4900-BLK Aldersbrook Dr, Monroe, NC, on 2/24/2024 09:03.
Arresting Officer Staton, K

Name Schmidt, Spencer Davis
Arrest Date 02/24/2024
Court Case
Charge Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
Description Schmidt, Spencer Davis (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 400-BLK Tucker St, Monroe, NC, on 2/24/2024 10:45.
Arresting Officer Knight, J J

Name Hernandez Alvarado, Aurelioa
Arrest Date 02/24/2024
Court Case
Charge Flee/Elude Arrest W/Mv (M),
Description Hernandez Alvarado, Aurelioa (W /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Flee/elude Arrest W/mv (M), at 3800-BLK W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 2/24/2024 13:18.
Arresting Officer  

Name Lewis, Kalista
Arrest Date 02/24/2024
Court Case 202401519
Charge 1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Injury To Real Property (M), And 3) Trespass – 1St Deg (M),
Description Lewis, Kalista (B /F/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Injury To Real Property (M), and 3) Trespass – 1st Deg (M), at 2700-BLK Chamber Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/24/2024 13:38.
Arresting Officer Macdonald, D A

Name Hartis, David Vern
Arrest Date 02/24/2024
Court Case 202306981
Charge 1) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F) And 2) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F),
Description Hartis, David Vern (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F) and 2) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F), at 800-BLK E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 2/24/2024 15:59.
Arresting Officer Horne, C

Name Sayler, Renee Ann
Arrest Date 02/24/2024
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail To Stop-Steady Red Light (M),
Description Sayler, Renee Ann (W /F/53) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail To Stop-steady Red Light (M), at Us 601 And Us74, NC, on 2/24/2024 17:50.
Arresting Officer Medley, E A