Description

Revels, Caleab Daron (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 3) Open Container (M), 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), and 5) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 8600-BLK E Hwy 74/marshville Water Plant Rd, Marshville, NC, on 2/25/2024 01:53.