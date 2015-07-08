Below are the Union County arrests for 02-25-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Martinez, Daniel Antonio
|Arrest Date
|02/25/2024
|Court Case
|202401298
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Martinez, Daniel Antonio (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 300-BLK Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 2/25/2024 00:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|Flores-merino, Joel Alexei
|Arrest Date
|02/25/2024
|Court Case
|202401300
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Container (M), 3) Signal / Movement Violation (M), And 4) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Flores-merino, Joel Alexei (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Container (M), 3) Signal / Movement Violation (M), and 4) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 400-BLK Patton Av/secrest Short Cut Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/25/2024 01:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Kessinger, H
|Name
|Revels, Caleab Daron
|Arrest Date
|02/25/2024
|Court Case
|202401538
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 3) Open Container (M), 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), And 5) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
|Description
|Revels, Caleab Daron (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 3) Open Container (M), 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), and 5) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 8600-BLK E Hwy 74/marshville Water Plant Rd, Marshville, NC, on 2/25/2024 01:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Martinez, D E
|Name
|Lewis, Kalista
|Arrest Date
|02/25/2024
|Court Case
|202401525
|Charge
|1) Injury To Personal Property (M) And 2) Injury To Real Property (M),
|Description
|Lewis, Kalista (B /F/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Personal Property (M) and 2) Injury To Real Property (M), at 4500-BLK West Highway 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/25/2024 03:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Orlando, D C
|Name
|Garrett, Jeremy Alan
|Arrest Date
|02/25/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Ftc With Contempt Order (M),
|Description
|Garrett, Jeremy Alan (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Ftc With Contempt Order (M), at 100-BLK Stamp Act Dr Ne, Bolivia, NC, on 2/25/2024 16:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Workman, J I
|Name
|Joyner, Brooke Michelle
|Arrest Date
|02/25/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) School Attendence Violation (M) And 2) School Attendence Violation (M),
|Description
|Joyner, Brooke Michelle (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) School Attendence Violation (M) and 2) School Attendence Violation (M), at 700-BLK Station Dr, Unionville, NC, on 2/25/2024 17:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Knight, J J