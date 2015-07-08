Below are the Union County arrests for 02-25-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Martinez, Daniel Antonio
Arrest Date 02/25/2024
Court Case 202401298
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Martinez, Daniel Antonio (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 300-BLK Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 2/25/2024 00:00.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J

Name Flores-merino, Joel Alexei
Arrest Date 02/25/2024
Court Case 202401300
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Container (M), 3) Signal / Movement Violation (M), And 4) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
Description Flores-merino, Joel Alexei (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Container (M), 3) Signal / Movement Violation (M), and 4) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 400-BLK Patton Av/secrest Short Cut Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/25/2024 01:44.
Arresting Officer Kessinger, H

Name Revels, Caleab Daron
Arrest Date 02/25/2024
Court Case 202401538
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 3) Open Container (M), 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), And 5) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
Description Revels, Caleab Daron (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 3) Open Container (M), 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), and 5) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 8600-BLK E Hwy 74/marshville Water Plant Rd, Marshville, NC, on 2/25/2024 01:53.
Arresting Officer Martinez, D E

Name Lewis, Kalista
Arrest Date 02/25/2024
Court Case 202401525
Charge 1) Injury To Personal Property (M) And 2) Injury To Real Property (M),
Description Lewis, Kalista (B /F/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Personal Property (M) and 2) Injury To Real Property (M), at 4500-BLK West Highway 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/25/2024 03:22.
Arresting Officer Orlando, D C

Name Garrett, Jeremy Alan
Arrest Date 02/25/2024
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Ftc With Contempt Order (M),
Description Garrett, Jeremy Alan (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Ftc With Contempt Order (M), at 100-BLK Stamp Act Dr Ne, Bolivia, NC, on 2/25/2024 16:15.
Arresting Officer Workman, J I

Name Joyner, Brooke Michelle
Arrest Date 02/25/2024
Court Case
Charge 1) School Attendence Violation (M) And 2) School Attendence Violation (M),
Description Joyner, Brooke Michelle (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) School Attendence Violation (M) and 2) School Attendence Violation (M), at 700-BLK Station Dr, Unionville, NC, on 2/25/2024 17:48.
Arresting Officer Knight, J J