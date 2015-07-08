Below are the Union County arrests for 02-26-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Garcia, Caleb
|Arrest Date
|02/26/2024
|Court Case
|202400934
|Charge
|Attempted Murder (F),
|Description
|Garcia, Caleb (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Attempted Murder (F), at 1400-BLK Johns Rd, Pageland, SC, on 2/26/2024 18:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, T R
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz
|Arrest Date
|02-26-2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (C), at 100-BLK S Broome St/e South Main St, Waxhaw, NC, between 00:36, 2/26/2024 and 00:37, 2/26/2024. Reported: 00:37, 2/26/2024.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, W E
|Name
|Jackson, Tanija La Nita
|Arrest Date
|02/26/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Jackson, Tanija La Nita (B /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 100-BLK Terrace Rd, Lancaster, SC, on 2/26/2024 00:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, W E
|Name
|Morales, Guillermo Ventura
|Arrest Date
|02/26/2024
|Court Case
|202401320
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Dwlr (M),
|Description
|Morales, Guillermo Ventura (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Dwlr (M), at 2200-BLK Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 2/26/2024 07:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, J R
|Name
|Payne, Albert Jr
|Arrest Date
|02/26/2024
|Court Case
|202401140
|Charge
|Sexual Battery (M),
|Description
|Payne, Albert Jr (B /M/73) Arrest on chrg of Sexual Battery (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/26/2024 08:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Giron, Raul
|Arrest Date
|02/26/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Defrauding Drug & Alcohol Screening Test – Possess Adulteran (M) And 2) Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Giron, Raul (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Defrauding Drug & Alcohol Screening Test – Possess Adulteran (M) and 2) Probation Violation (M), at 2600-BLK Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 2/26/2024 09:10.
|Arresting Officer
|English, A N