Below are the Union County arrests for 02-26-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Garcia, Caleb
Arrest Date 02/26/2024
Court Case 202400934
Charge Attempted Murder (F),
Description Garcia, Caleb (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Attempted Murder (F), at 1400-BLK Johns Rd, Pageland, SC, on 2/26/2024 18:25.
Arresting Officer Mills, T R

Name Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz
Arrest Date 02-26-2024
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (C), at 100-BLK S Broome St/e South Main St, Waxhaw, NC, between 00:36, 2/26/2024 and 00:37, 2/26/2024. Reported: 00:37, 2/26/2024.
Arresting Officer Mills, W E

Name Jackson, Tanija La Nita
Arrest Date 02/26/2024
Court Case
Charge Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
Description Jackson, Tanija La Nita (B /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 100-BLK Terrace Rd, Lancaster, SC, on 2/26/2024 00:58.
Arresting Officer Mills, W E

Name Morales, Guillermo Ventura
Arrest Date 02/26/2024
Court Case 202401320
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Dwlr (M),
Description Morales, Guillermo Ventura (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Dwlr (M), at 2200-BLK Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 2/26/2024 07:02.
Arresting Officer Williams, J R

Name Payne, Albert Jr
Arrest Date 02/26/2024
Court Case 202401140
Charge Sexual Battery (M),
Description Payne, Albert Jr (B /M/73) Arrest on chrg of Sexual Battery (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/26/2024 08:57.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Giron, Raul
Arrest Date 02/26/2024
Court Case
Charge 1) Defrauding Drug & Alcohol Screening Test – Possess Adulteran (M) And 2) Probation Violation (M),
Description Giron, Raul (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Defrauding Drug & Alcohol Screening Test – Possess Adulteran (M) and 2) Probation Violation (M), at 2600-BLK Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 2/26/2024 09:10.
Arresting Officer English, A N