Below are the Union County arrests for 02-27-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Weatherly, Kristen
|Arrest Date
|02/27/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Weatherly, Kristen (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 2600-BLK F Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 2/27/2024 15:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Laney, S S
|Name
|Bility, Ansumana Jamal
|Arrest Date
|02/27/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Governor`S Warrant For Arrest (F),
|Description
|Bility, Ansumana Jamal (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Governor`s Warrant For Arrest (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/27/2024 14:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargette, A W
|Name
|Waters, Dalemae Denise
|Arrest Date
|02/27/2024
|Court Case
|202401351
|Charge
|Fugitive (F),
|Description
|Waters, Dalemae Denise (B /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 1600-BLK Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 2/27/2024 15:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation
|Arrest Date
|02-27-2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation (C), at [Address], between 04:19, 2/27/2024 and 04:20, 2/27/2024. Reported: 04:20, 2/27/2024.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, R
|Name
|Walters, James Justin
|Arrest Date
|02/27/2024
|Court Case
|202401352
|Charge
|1) Possess Stolen Goods/Misd (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), And 3) Dr/Allow Reg Plate Not Display (M),
|Description
|Walters, James Justin (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Stolen Goods/misd (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), and 3) Dr/allow Reg Plate Not Display (M), at 1100-BLK N Sutherland Av, Monroe, NC, on 2/27/2024 15:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Beckham, A
|Name
|Colt, Bill
|Arrest Date
|02-27-2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Colt, Bill (W /M/76) VICTIM of Breaking Or Entering (m) (C), at 400-BLK S Church St, Monroe, NC, between 07:29, 2/27/2024 and 07:30, 2/27/2024. Reported: 07:30, 2/27/2024.
|Arresting Officer
|Thomas, D C