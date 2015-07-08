Description

Walters, James Justin (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Stolen Goods/misd (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), and 3) Dr/allow Reg Plate Not Display (M), at 1100-BLK N Sutherland Av, Monroe, NC, on 2/27/2024 15:57.