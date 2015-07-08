Below are the Union County arrests for 02-27-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Weatherly, Kristen
Arrest Date 02/27/2024
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Weatherly, Kristen (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 2600-BLK F Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 2/27/2024 15:03.
Arresting Officer Laney, S S

Name Bility, Ansumana Jamal
Arrest Date 02/27/2024
Court Case
Charge Governor`S Warrant For Arrest (F),
Description Bility, Ansumana Jamal (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Governor`s Warrant For Arrest (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/27/2024 14:14.
Arresting Officer Hargette, A W

Name Waters, Dalemae Denise
Arrest Date 02/27/2024
Court Case 202401351
Charge Fugitive (F),
Description Waters, Dalemae Denise (B /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 1600-BLK Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 2/27/2024 15:34.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation
Arrest Date 02-27-2024
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation (C), at [Address], between 04:19, 2/27/2024 and 04:20, 2/27/2024. Reported: 04:20, 2/27/2024.
Arresting Officer Eason, R

Name Walters, James Justin
Arrest Date 02/27/2024
Court Case 202401352
Charge 1) Possess Stolen Goods/Misd (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), And 3) Dr/Allow Reg Plate Not Display (M),
Description Walters, James Justin (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Stolen Goods/misd (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), and 3) Dr/allow Reg Plate Not Display (M), at 1100-BLK N Sutherland Av, Monroe, NC, on 2/27/2024 15:57.
Arresting Officer Beckham, A

Name Colt, Bill
Arrest Date 02-27-2024
Court Case
Charge
Description Colt, Bill (W /M/76) VICTIM of Breaking Or Entering (m) (C), at 400-BLK S Church St, Monroe, NC, between 07:29, 2/27/2024 and 07:30, 2/27/2024. Reported: 07:30, 2/27/2024.
Arresting Officer Thomas, D C