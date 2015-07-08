Below are the Union County arrests for 02-28-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Farrell, Dana Renee
|Arrest Date
|02/28/2024
|Court Case
|202400314
|Charge
|1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F), And 3) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F),
|Description
|Farrell, Dana Renee (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F), and 3) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), at 6100-BLK Griffith Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/28/2024 21:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Dees, E C
|Name
|Farrell, Brandon John
|Arrest Date
|02/28/2024
|Court Case
|202400314
|Charge
|1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F), And 3) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F),
|Description
|Farrell, Brandon John (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F), and 3) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), at 6100-BLK Griffith Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/28/2024 21:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Dees, E C
|Name
|Lucas, Kwantaysha Ni
|Arrest Date
|02/28/2024
|Court Case
|202401619
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Speeding (M), 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 4) Ficticious Info To Officer (M), And 5) No Operators License (M),
|Description
|Lucas, Kwantaysha Ni (B /F/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Speeding (M), 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 4) Ficticious Info To Officer (M), and 5) No Operators License (M), at Pageland Hwy/hargette Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/28/2024 00:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Martinez, D E
|Name
|Huntley, Jennifer Leann
|Arrest Date
|02/28/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Identity Theft (F),
|Description
|Huntley, Jennifer Leann (W /F/41) Arrest on chrg of Identity Theft (F), at 100-BLK E Hwy 218, Fairview, NC, on 2/28/2024 01:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Keziah, A L
