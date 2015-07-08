Description

Lucas, Kwantaysha Ni (B /F/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Speeding (M), 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 4) Ficticious Info To Officer (M), and 5) No Operators License (M), at Pageland Hwy/hargette Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/28/2024 00:01.