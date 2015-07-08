Below are the Union County arrests for 02-28-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Farrell, Brandon John
Arrest Date 02/28/2024
Court Case 202400314
Charge 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F), And 3) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F),
Description Farrell, Brandon John (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F), and 3) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), at 6100-BLK Griffith Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/28/2024 21:04.
Arresting Officer Dees, E C

Name Lucas, Kwantaysha Ni
Arrest Date 02/28/2024
Court Case 202401619
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Speeding (M), 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 4) Ficticious Info To Officer (M), And 5) No Operators License (M),
Description Lucas, Kwantaysha Ni (B /F/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Speeding (M), 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 4) Ficticious Info To Officer (M), and 5) No Operators License (M), at Pageland Hwy/hargette Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/28/2024 00:01.
Arresting Officer Martinez, D E

Name Huntley, Jennifer Leann
Arrest Date 02/28/2024
Court Case
Charge Identity Theft (F),
Description Huntley, Jennifer Leann (W /F/41) Arrest on chrg of Identity Theft (F), at 100-BLK E Hwy 218, Fairview, NC, on 2/28/2024 01:23.
Arresting Officer Keziah, A L

Name Farrell, Dana Renee
Arrest Date 02/28/2024
Court Case 202400378
Charge 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F), And 3) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F),
Description Farrell, Dana Renee (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F), and 3) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), at 6100-BLK Griffith Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/28/2024 21:08.
Arresting Officer Dees, E C