Below are the Union County arrests for 02-29-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Goosch, John Joseph
Arrest Date 02/29/2024
Court Case 202401391
Charge 1) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F) And 2) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F),
Description Goosch, John Joseph (W /M/58) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F) and 2) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), at 600-BLK Honeysuckle Ln, Monroe, NC, on 2/29/2024 14:50.
Arresting Officer Haigler, D T

Name Goosch, John Joseph
Arrest Date 02/29/2024
Court Case 202401390
Charge 1) Pwismd Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Goosch, John Joseph (W /M/58) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwismd Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 600-BLK Honeysuckle Ln, Monroe, NC, on 2/29/2024 14:56.
Arresting Officer Haigler, D T

Name Hargett, Margaret Faye
Arrest Date 02/29/2024
Court Case 202305618
Charge 1) Pwimsd Sch Iii Cs (F), 2) Pwimsd Sch Iii Cs (F), And 3) Pwimsd Sch Iii Cs (F),
Description Hargett, Margaret Faye (W /F/48) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwimsd Sch Iii Cs (F), 2) Pwimsd Sch Iii Cs (F), and 3) Pwimsd Sch Iii Cs (F), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 2/29/2024 16:15.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Thomas, Gregory
Arrest Date 02/29/2024
Court Case 202401398
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Thomas, Gregory (B /M/58) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1200-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 2/29/2024 16:34.
Arresting Officer Horne, C

Name Langston, Richard David
Arrest Date 02/29/2024
Court Case
Charge 1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), And 3) Larceny After Break/Enter (F),
Description Langston, Richard David (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Breaking/entering-felony (F), and 3) Larceny After Break/enter (F), at 3900-BLK Holly School Rd, Marshville, NC, on 2/29/2024 18:24.
Arresting Officer Knight, J J

Name Langston, Richard David
Arrest Date 02/29/2024
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Sch I Controlled Substance (M), 2) Possess Sched Ii (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Langston, Richard David (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Sch I Controlled Substance (M), 2) Possess Sched Ii (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 2900-BLK Hasty Rd, Marshville, NC, on 2/29/2024 18:42.
Arresting Officer Funderburk, J T