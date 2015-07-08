Below are the Union County arrests for 02-29-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Goosch, John Joseph
|Arrest Date
|02/29/2024
|Court Case
|202401391
|Charge
|1) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F) And 2) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F),
|Description
|Goosch, John Joseph (W /M/58) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F) and 2) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), at 600-BLK Honeysuckle Ln, Monroe, NC, on 2/29/2024 14:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Haigler, D T
|Name
|Goosch, John Joseph
|Arrest Date
|02/29/2024
|Court Case
|202401390
|Charge
|1) Pwismd Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Goosch, John Joseph (W /M/58) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwismd Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 600-BLK Honeysuckle Ln, Monroe, NC, on 2/29/2024 14:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Haigler, D T
|Name
|Hargett, Margaret Faye
|Arrest Date
|02/29/2024
|Court Case
|202305618
|Charge
|1) Pwimsd Sch Iii Cs (F), 2) Pwimsd Sch Iii Cs (F), And 3) Pwimsd Sch Iii Cs (F),
|Description
|Hargett, Margaret Faye (W /F/48) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwimsd Sch Iii Cs (F), 2) Pwimsd Sch Iii Cs (F), and 3) Pwimsd Sch Iii Cs (F), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 2/29/2024 16:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Thomas, Gregory
|Arrest Date
|02/29/2024
|Court Case
|202401398
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Thomas, Gregory (B /M/58) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1200-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 2/29/2024 16:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C
|Name
|Langston, Richard David
|Arrest Date
|02/29/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), And 3) Larceny After Break/Enter (F),
|Description
|Langston, Richard David (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Breaking/entering-felony (F), and 3) Larceny After Break/enter (F), at 3900-BLK Holly School Rd, Marshville, NC, on 2/29/2024 18:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Knight, J J
|Name
|Langston, Richard David
|Arrest Date
|02/29/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Sch I Controlled Substance (M), 2) Possess Sched Ii (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Langston, Richard David (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Sch I Controlled Substance (M), 2) Possess Sched Ii (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 2900-BLK Hasty Rd, Marshville, NC, on 2/29/2024 18:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Funderburk, J T