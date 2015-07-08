Below are the Union County arrests for 03-01-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Prince, Brian Allen
|Arrest Date
|03/01/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M),
|Description
|Prince, Brian Allen (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M), at 15000-BLK Idlewild Rd, Stallings, NC, on 3/1/2024 04:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Shundo, C J
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Animal Call Bite
|Arrest Date
|03-01-2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Animal Call Bite (C), at [Address], on 14:00, 2/29/2024. Reported: 08:24, 3/1/2024.
|Arresting Officer
|Wallace, C M
|Name
|Faile, Andrew Lee J
|Arrest Date
|03/01/2024
|Court Case
|202305888
|Charge
|1) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched I (F), 2) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched I (F), And 3) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched I (F),
|Description
|Faile, Andrew Lee J (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched I (F), 2) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched I (F), and 3) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched I (F), at 1600-BLK N Sutherland Av/citrus Dr, Monroe, NC, on 3/1/2024 08:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Nance, K L
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Animal Call Bite
|Arrest Date
|03-01-2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Animal Call Bite (C), at [Address], on 17:00, 2/29/2024. Reported: 13:15, 3/1/2024.
|Arresting Officer
|Wallace, C M
|Name
|Brown, Justin Terrell
|Arrest Date
|03/01/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Brown, Justin Terrell (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 2600-BLK F Nelda Drive, Monroe, NC, on 3/1/2024 08:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Merriman, A T
|Name
|Nevstruyev, Andrew Sergey
|Arrest Date
|03/01/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Misd Crime Of Dom Violence (M), And 3) False Imprisonment (M),
|Description
|Nevstruyev, Andrew Sergey (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Misd Crime Of Dom Violence (M), and 3) False Imprisonment (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 3/1/2024 09:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, L G